Ryan Fitzpatrick Siblings: Meet Shaun, Jason and Brandon Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a retired American football quarterback who played 17 seasons in the NFL.

He started for nine teams, setting a record for the most in league history, and became the only player to throw touchdown passes for eight different teams.

Fitzpatrick attended Harvard University, where he was a standout quarterback.

Notably, he had two winning seasons with the Jets and Dolphins and became the first quarterback to pass for over 400 yards in three consecutive games while with the Buccaneers in 2018.

Siblings

Ryan has three brothers, namely Shaun, Jason, and Brandon Fitzpatrick.

While specific details about each sibling are limited, it is noted that Shaun lives next door to Ryan and has five children, contributing to a lively family environment.

College career

Fitzpatrick played college football at Harvard University, where he made a significant impact as a quarterback.

Despite not being heavily recruited out of high school, he earned a spot at Harvard, showcasing his intelligence on the field and strong arm.

Fitzpatrick was known for his dual-threat capabilities, being able to make plays with both his passing and rushing abilities.

During his time at Harvard, he led the Crimson to an impressive undefeated season (10-0) in 2004, which highlighted his leadership skills and talent.

By the end of his college career, Fitzpatrick had established himself as Harvard’s all-time leader in total yards with over 6,000 passing yards and became the first quarterback in the school’s history to rush for over 1,000 yards.

NFL career

Fitzpatrick was selected in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, starting his professional career as a backup quarterback.

He made his first NFL start in 2007 after injuries sidelined the starting quarterback.

Over his 17-year career, Fitzpatrick played for nine different teams, demonstrating remarkable adaptability and resilience.

He had notable stints with teams such as the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, where he developed into a reliable starter.

In 2015 with the Jets, he had one of his most productive seasons, throwing for over 3,900 yards and 31 touchdowns.

His time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was particularly memorable; in 2018, he became known for his explosive playstyle and set a record by throwing for over 400 yards in three consecutive games.

Accolades

Fitzpatrick’s accolades reflect his impressive career both in college and the NFL.

At Harvard, he was named the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2004, leading the Crimson to an undefeated 10-0 season and earning the George H. “Bulger” Lowe Award.

Fitzpatrick became the first Harvard quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards and ranks second on the school’s career list for passing completions and total yards.

In the NFL, Fitzpatrick holds several records, including being the only quarterback to throw touchdown passes for eight different teams and the first to pass for over 400 yards in three consecutive games.

He is also recognized for his leadership and resilience, earning respect across the league throughout his 17-season career.