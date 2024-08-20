Ryan Reynolds Honors Rob Delaney’s Late Son Henry In Heartfelt Tribute

In 2018, actor Rob Delaney faced an unimaginable tragedy when his two-year-old son, Henry, passed away from a brain tumor.

The heartbreaking loss occurred just months before the release of Delaney’s film Deadpool 2.

Delaney, who played the character Peter in the Deadpool franchise alongside Ryan Reynolds, was recently honored by Reynolds in a deeply personal tribute on social media.

On Monday, Reynolds shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on Delaney’s strength and humor, and how he paid tribute to Henry.

“There’s more to @robdelaney than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic, and vulnerable writer,” Reynolds wrote.

He then revealed a touching detail that fans might have missed, saying, “If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney.’ Henry was Rob’s son, and Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018, right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

Reynolds expressed regret for not dedicating a tribute to Henry in the end credits of Deadpool 2, a thought that has stayed with him over the years.

However, by including Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds felt a sense of solace, stating, “at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

Alongside the tribute, Reynolds shared a photo of Delaney’s bestselling book, A Heart That Works, which chronicles the love and loss of Henry.

The book provides an intimate look at Delaney’s journey through grief, capturing the depth of his emotions as he navigated the devastating loss of his son.