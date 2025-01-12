Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth 2025

Sachin Tendulkar, one of cricket’s greatest icons, boasts an impressive net worth of $200 million. Renowned as the “God of Cricket,” Tendulkar’s illustrious career as a batsman and his tenure as captain of the Indian national team have solidified his legacy as a global sports legend. Among his countless accolades, Tendulkar is celebrated for his record-breaking achievements, including being the only player to score 100 international centuries and accumulating the most international runs. His extraordinary career has earned him honors such as the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, and the Khel Ratna Award, among others.

Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth April 24, 1973 Place of Birth Mumbai Nationality Indian Profession Cricketer

Early Life

Born on April 24, 1973, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Tendulkar was the youngest of four children in a family that valued education and creativity. His father, Ramesh, was a Marathi novelist, while his mother, Rajni, worked in the insurance sector. From a young age, Tendulkar displayed a natural affinity for cricket. To channel his energy and talent constructively, his elder brother Ajit introduced him to the legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, who mentored him at Sharadashram Vidyamandir High School, renowned for its cricket program.

Tendulkar’s early promise was evident when he debuted in domestic cricket at just 14 years old. His exceptional performance in the Ranji, Duleep, and Deodhar Trophies marked the beginning of a stellar journey.

Rise to International Stardom

Tendulkar made his international debut for India in 1989 during a tour of Pakistan. Although he was just 16 years old, his grit and determination stood out. His maiden Test century came on England soil in 1990, making him the second-youngest cricketer to achieve the feat.

The 1990s saw Tendulkar establish himself as a cricketing powerhouse. In 1994, he hit his first ODI century, and by the 1996 Cricket World Cup, he emerged as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. His dominance continued, highlighted by historic performances in the Coca-Cola Cup and the 1998 Australian tour of India.

Challenges in Captaincy

Tendulkar’s foray into captaincy was less successful compared to his batting milestones. Although his leadership saw glimpses of brilliance, such as being named the player of the series during a challenging Australian tour, the team faced struggles under his captaincy. After two stints, he stepped down, allowing others to take on the role.

Career Milestones and Records

From 2000 onward, Tendulkar continued to redefine cricketing excellence. He became the first player to score 16,000 runs in ODIs, achieved his 100th international century in 2012, and played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup victory. His performance during the World Cup remains a highlight of his storied career.

In 2013, after an unparalleled career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar bid farewell to professional cricket, leaving behind an indelible mark on the sport.

Post-Retirement Ventures

Even after retirement, Tendulkar remains deeply connected to cricket and business. He has served on the Cricket Advisory Committee and provided expert commentary during major tournaments like the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Additionally, his entrepreneurial ventures include restaurants and ownership stakes in sports franchises like Kerala Blasters FC. He also founded Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sports Management, further cementing his legacy off the field.

Personal Life

Tendulkar married Dr. Anjali Mehta, a pediatrician, in 1995. The couple has two children, Sara and Arjun, the latter of whom is following in his father’s footsteps as a cricketer.

Beyond cricket, Tendulkar is a dedicated philanthropist. He has collaborated with UNICEF on campaigns to eradicate polio and improve sanitation. He also sponsors underprivileged children through the NGO Apnalaya and has contributed significantly to COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth

