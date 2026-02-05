Safaricom Announces Increased Interim Dividend for FY2026

Safaricom PLC has declared an interim dividend of KSh 0.85 per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, signaling strong financial performance and sustained confidence in the company’s growth outlook.

The decision was approved by the board during a meeting held on 4 February 2026.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders appearing on the company’s Register of Members at the close of business on 25 February 2026, with payments expected on or about 31 March 2026.

This marks an increase from the previous interim dividend payout and reflects Safaricom’s continued solid earnings performance. The telecommunications giant has maintained its position as one of East Africa’s most profitable companies, supported by robust growth in mobile money services, rising data consumption, and ongoing regional expansion initiatives, including its Ethiopia operations.

M-PESA continues to play a central role in Safaricom’s revenue mix, alongside expanding data services driven by increased smartphone penetration and digital adoption. These segments have helped offset slower growth in traditional voice revenues while strengthening the company’s overall financial stability.

The dividend announcement also comes amid broader market developments, including discussions around potential adjustments to government shareholding aimed at widening investor participation and enhancing capital market liquidity.

As one of the Nairobi Securities Exchange’s largest listed firms, Safaricom remains focused on balancing shareholder returns with strategic investments in telecommunications infrastructure, digital financial services, and regional growth opportunities.