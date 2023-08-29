Safaricom Awards Second Sh1 Million Gomoka na Go Monthly Winner

Dickson Wandera, a father of two based in Nairobi, has secured the second Sh1 million grand prize in Safaricom’s Gomoka na Go monthly promotion.

Wandera, an executive driver, plans to open his own electrical products business with the money he has won. He will also use part of the funds to open a nail spa and salon for his wife as well as invest in his children’s future.

“I am a frequent purchaser of the Gomoka na Go Monthly bundles as I use them to browse online, watch videos, read online articles, and listen to music on YouTube. I was very excited to learn that I won KES 1 million as it will transform my life and that of my family. I am thankful to Safaricom because, through this campaign, I will be able to fulfill some of the things that were pending because of lack of funds,” said Wandera.

Safaricom launched the promotion in June to empower customers with affordable data packages as well as purely enriched minutes plan and the opportunity to win substantial prizes. These prizes include data bundles; instant M-Pesa cash prizes ranging from Sh250 to Sh10,000 with a grand prize of Sh1,000,000 every month.

Read: Safaricom Increases M-Pesa Daily Transaction Limits to Sh500,000

Additionally, customers get more control of their spending, more value for their money and worry-free monthly connection.

“I want to congratulate Dickson Wandera for winning the second Sh1 million grand prize through the Gomoka na Go Monthly campaign. We are happy as Safaricom when we can reward our customers every day and impact their lives so that they can reach their aspirations. Such campaigns serve as enablers that enrich our customers’ everyday experiences, something we are very proud of as a team,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

So far, more than 426,310 customers have won monthly and daily instant cash prizes since June. The promotion will run until September 28, 2023.

To participate, customers get to purchase any Go monthly plans available on USSD *544#, Safaricom.com or mySafaricom App, then proceed to spin the wheel to win various daily cash prizes and stand a chance to win Sh1 million every month.

