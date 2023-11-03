Safaricom CEO Ndegwa Named Meru University Chancellor

President William Ruto has appointed Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa as Meru University of Science and Technology chancellor.

A Gazette notice dated November 2 indicates that Ndegwa will serve in the position for five years effective October 31.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint–to be the Chancellor of the Meru University of Science and Technology, for five (5) years, with effect from November 1, 2023,” the notice reads.

Ndegwa takes over from Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi.

Mwangi was earlier this year appointed chancellor of the Open University of Kenya (OUK).

The president also named Lukoye Atwoli as the non-executive chairperson of the board of directors of Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Prof Lukoye will serve for a period of three years.

He is the son of COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli.

Dr Ruto also named former Ijara MP Sophia Abdi Noor the chairperson of the National Council for Children Services.

Also landing a State job was Lucas Mogoa who will serve as a member of the State Corporations Advisory Committee for a three-year period.

Treasury cabinet secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on his part named lawyer Kipchumba Karori and Geoffrey Malombe as joint secretaries to the Pending Bills Verification Committee.

Peter Kibet Koech was appointed as a member of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Yusuf Ibrahim and Lilian Abishai as members of the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examination Board, for a three-year period.

Interior cabinet secretary Kindiki Kithure appointed Benson Logiel Lokwang as a member of the Non-Governmental Organization Co-ordination Board.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha named Erneo Nyakiba as a member of the Board of Directors of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, to serve for three years.