Safaricom Donates Sh50 Million to Assist Victims of Protests

Safaricom Wednesday offered Sh50 million in donations to support victims of anti-budget protests and bolster hospital infrastructure.

Speaking at Kenyatta National Hospital, where the donation was officially made, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa emphasized the company’s commitment to standing by Kenyans in times of need.

“Our Foundations are here to support the people, especially during emergencies. We are pleased to provide structured support to hospitals for infrastructure improvement and patient recovery,” he said.

The donation, made through Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations, includes Sh10 million for the hospital’s Disaster Response Centre and Sh5 million for direct support to those injured and admitted to the hospital.

This support will cover the provision of assistive devices, smartphones, and airtime for those who lost their phones during the protests, as well as three months’ worth of food and one year’s rent for individuals in extreme conditions.

Safaricom has also set aside an additional Sh12.5 million for similar initiatives across the country. The funds will be used to establish medical camps in affected areas, starting with Githurai on July 6, 2024, followed by Rongai.

“We are happy to partner with Safaricom and continue to have a positive impact on Kenyans seeking medical assistance at this time of need,” said Dr. Evanson Kamuri, CEO of Kenyatta Hospital.

The protests, initially sparked by public disapproval of the Finance Bill 2024, have led to widespread unrest in major cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kitale, Nakuru, and Kisumu.

Demonstrations have escalated into violent clashes with police, resulting in over 40 deaths and extensive property damage. Businesses have been looted, and critical infrastructure has been vandalized, prompting a significant response from both the government and private sector.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has vowed decisive action against the planners, financiers, and executors of the anarchy that followed the rejection of the Finance Bill.

Despite President Ruto’s decision to send the bill back to Parliament, protests have continued, with demonstrators demanding more substantial changes and accountability from the government.

Safaricom’s medium-term strategy involves mobilizing its Gen Z employees and other like-minded organizations under the #GenZforGenZ initiative.

This initiative will see volunteer squads leading community outreaches, clean-ups, and medical camps.

The long-term plan will entail a comprehensive execution of community programs through M-Pesa and Safaricom Foundations, with an increased focus on Gen Z. This includes providing TVET scholarships, economic empowerment through the Ndoto Zetu program, agri-business value chain opportunities through the Wezesha Agri Program, and offering access to business training and micro loans in 13 counties, starting with Nakuru, Nairobi, Kajiado, and Migori.

The plan will also include supporting mental health through strategic partnerships and provision of complimentary counselling services.

Safaricom remains dedicated to uplifting our communities and ensuring the well-being of all Kenyans, especially the youth who are our future.