Safaricom Foundation Impacts Over 4.9 Million Lives with Sh8.9 Billion Invested in Health, Education, and Empowerment

Safaricom Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kenya’s largest telecom provider, has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming lives through strategic investments in health, education, and economic empowerment.

The telco supports three foundations – Safaricom, M-Pesa and SSR, which have positively impacted over 4.9 million Kenyans in the last three years alone, through initiatives designed to foster long-term development and equity across the country.

Since its inception in 2003, the foundation has implemented over 1,400 community-based projects in all 47 counties. While the total financial investment over the years is estimated in the billions, the organization’s most recent impact assessments underscore an annual outreach touching hundreds of thousands of lives.

“Our goal has always been to create lasting change. We’re not just building classrooms or clinics—we’re building the future,” said a Safaricom Foundation representative. “By investing in people, we build stronger communities.”

The Foundation’s work aligns closely with Kenya’s national development agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It continues to invest in four primary pillars:

Health

Safaricom Foundation has prioritized healthcare access by building and equipping medical facilities, conducting mobile medical camps, and supporting maternal and child health initiatives. Programs like the Improving Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health (MNCH) campaign in Bungoma County have helped reduce mortality rates and improve rural health outcomes.

Education

With a vision to bridge the educational divide, the Foundation has supported construction of learning infrastructure, enhancement of special needs education, provision of digital learning tools, and scholarships for bright students from disadvantaged backgrounds. One of its flagship education projects includes partnerships with schools in marginalized areas to promote inclusive education.

Economic Empowerment

In response to youth unemployment and underemployment, the Foundation has rolled out vocational training and entrepreneurship programs through the Wezesha project, empowering thousands of young Kenyans with job-ready skills. Smallholder farmers and women’s groups have also benefited from business training and resource support.

Disaster Response & Humanitarian Aid

During times of crisis—including floods, droughts, and the COVID-19 pandemic—the Foundation has mobilized resources for emergency relief, distribution of essential supplies, and health awareness campaigns.

Safaricom Foundation’s success has been driven in large part by its collaboration with county governments, local NGOs, community-based organizations, and development agencies. These partnerships have ensured the sustainability and scalability of its interventions, particularly in remote and underserved communities.

Through tools like M-TIBA, the Foundation has also leveraged technology to enable low-income Kenyans to access affordable health services using mobile money.

Safaricom PLC CEO Peter Ndegwa has emphasized that corporate responsibility remains a core pillar of the company’s mission.

“We believe that our success as a business must go hand in hand with the success of the communities we serve,” Ndegwa said. “The Foundation enables us to live out that mission every day.”

With over 4.9 million lives impacted in the past three years alone, Safaricom Foundation continues to demonstrate that strategic, well-funded corporate philanthropy can be a powerful tool for social good.

As Kenya faces evolving challenges—climate change, youth unemployment, healthcare inequality—the Foundation’s work stands as a model for inclusive, people-centered development.