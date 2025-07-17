Safaricom Foundation Launches Ndoto Zetu Phase 7, Commits Additional Sh100 Million to Community Projects

Safaricom Foundation has officially launched Phase 7 of the Ndoto Zetu initiative, reaffirming its commitment to supporting transformative community projects across Kenya.

The Foundation has pledged an additional Sh100 million, bringing the total investment in the program since its inception in 2019 to Sh600 million.

This new phase was unveiled at Eldoret Special School in Uasin Gishu County, where the Foundation donated vocational equipment, including knitting machines and materials, to support the school’s special needs learners. The tools are expected to empower students with hands-on skills that will enable them to create and sell products, boosting their economic independence.

“With Ndoto Zetu, we are inspired by everyday Kenyans who dare to dream not just for themselves, but for their communities. As we launch Phase 7, we are walking this journey with you, because when your dream lifts others, it becomes our dream too,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

Since its launch, Ndoto Zetu has transformed communities by completing over 1,820 projects across all 47 counties, directly improving the lives of more than 3 million Kenyans.

In 2024 alone, the Foundation handed over 400 community projects, including 294 in education, 52 in health, and 54 in economic empowerment.

Complementing these efforts, M-Pesa Foundation has also expanded its footprint in the Rift region by rolling out the Wezesha Mama Programme. In partnership with Hand-in-Hand, the program supports women’s groups through training, access to resources, and financial aid to establish sustainable businesses.

Kenyans interested in being part of the Ndoto Zetu initiative can apply by visiting their nearest Safaricom Shop or applying online at safaricomfoundation.org/ndotozetu.

Safaricom Foundation will contact successful applicants via 0722 000 000.

The latest investment signals Safaricom’s unwavering dedication to creating lasting impact in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment, with a people-centered approach to development.