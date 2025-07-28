Safaricom Launches M-PESA Sokoni Festival in Greater Western Region to Mark 18 Years of Impact

Kenya’s largest telco Safaricom has officially launched the Greater Western edition of the M-PESA Sokoni Festival, continuing its nationwide celebration of 18 years of M-PESA’s transformative role in Kenya’s financial and digital evolution.

The festival, which kicked off this week, will be activated across the Greater Western region and features a blend of community-driven events, business empowerment forums, and youth-targeted initiatives, all culminating in a grand celebration at Mambo Leo Stadium in Kisumu.

“Since its inception, M-PESA has transformed how millions of Kenyans access, move, grow, and protect their money,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC.

“Through the Sokoni Festival, we are honouring our customers by walking beside them, listening, and offering real tools and solutions that make business and life easier.”

The Sokoni Festival programme is designed to serve the unique needs of the Greater Western business ecosystem and communities. Among the key highlights:

July 29: Safaricom Hook Circle at Siaya National Polytechnic: Interactive workshops for young entrepreneurs covering skills like plumbing, electronics, hospitality, beauty, and fashion. Safire Connect Forum in Kisumu: Youth-focused training on digital and financial literacy.

July 30: Wezesha Mama: A dedicated women’s empowerment forum supporting women’s groups with tools to grow their ventures and increase economic resilience.

Throughout the week: Forums for bodaboda operators focusing on financial tools, road safety, and first aid. Grow with Safaricom Business Forum targeting MSMEs and partners with tech solutions for business growth.

July 31: Regional M-PESA Agent Awards: Celebrating agents who have demonstrated excellence in promoting financial inclusion across the region.



The celebrations will peak on August 2 with an all-day festival at Mambo Leo Stadium in Kisumu, featuring:

“Deals by Day” – an open market showcasing local enterprise, innovation, and M-PESA-powered solutions.

A free “18 & Over” concert – an evening of music and entertainment open to adults, capping off the weeklong celebration.

The M-PESA Sokoni Festival reflects Safaricom’s ongoing commitment to inclusive innovation and community empowerment. By bringing financial tools and digital solutions directly to the people, the company aims to build shared prosperity and further Kenya’s digital transformation.

The Greater Western edition adds to the growing impact of Sokoni Festival nationwide, proving that the future of enterprise is not only digital—it’s also deeply local.