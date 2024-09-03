Sakaja Announces Expansion of School Feeding Programme in Informal Areas

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja announced plans to extend the “Dishi Na County” feeding program to informal schools across the city.

This will ensure all school going children benefit from the initiative, regardless of the type of institution they attend.

He made this announcement during the official launch of the third phase of the “Dishi Na County” program in Umoja 1 on Monday September 2, where he also inaugurated a new kitchen.

“In these informal schools, we shall sit down and see how they will be mapped and included in this feeding program,” said Sakaja.

“This is a dream come true. Some thought it was a joke, but now it’s a reality—every sub-county has a kitchen.

The launch of the third phase marks a significant milestone for the “Dishi Na County” program, as all public schools in Nairobi are now receiving food on time across all 17 sub-counties.

The program, designed to provide affordable meals to students, has led to the establishment of 17 kitchens countywide, with seven being completed just before the start of the third term.

Sakaja said the program has started to positively impact students, with all participating public schools now providing meals to learners for just five shillings.

“Children should not miss school because of meals; we are happy that it is now a reality in Nairobi,” Sakaja added.

Deputy Governor Njoroge reaffirmed the county government’s dedication to fulfilling its promises, particularly in the area of student welfare.

“We are determined to deliver on all our commitments, and this feeding program for students is a key part of that. We will deliver,” he said.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje Muriithi supported the program, highlighting its success in his constituency.

“Previously, we relied on kitchens from other constituencies, but now we have our own kitchen here. This guarantees that more students will have access to food,” Mwenje said.

Umoja One Area MCA Mark Ronald Mugambi welcomed the opening of the new Umoja One Kitchen, which will provide meals to hundreds of students in the area.

“This kitchen will not only serve 2,600 students in Umoja One but also in other areas. We welcome this project, and we’re confident it will help our learners focus on their studies,” Mugambi said.

Jane Njoroge Kamari, a headteacher in the area, expressed her gratitude for the program, noting a significant increase in school attendance since its implementation.

“We are thankful that this program is now in our school; we are sure there will be an increase in the number of learners in school,” she said.

This term, the “Dishi Na County” program is providing meals to over 310,000 students across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties.

With the completion of the 17 kitchens, 152 public primary schools and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers are now equipped to offer meals to students at the affordable rate of five shillings per meal.