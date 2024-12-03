Sakaja Approves Leasing Of Spaces In Uhuru And Central Parks To Boost Revenue And Enhance Public Amenities

The Nairobi City County Cabinet, chaired today by Governor Johnson Sakaja Tuesday approved key measures to enhance the utilization of Uhuru and Central Parks.

The initiative aims to transform these iconic green spaces into vibrant urban assets.

The plan seeks to promote sustainable revenue generation while ensuring environmental preservation and public access.

“The new resolutions include leasing and renting designated spaces within the parks to attract private investment and improve facilities for park users,” Sakaja confirmed.

These measures are part of a phased implementation plan aligned with legal, environmental, and urban development goals.

“This will help establish sustainable income streams to fund park maintenance and development. It will also enhance public amenities by introducing recreational facilities, eateries, and event spaces for public enjoyment,” the city boss added.

He further emphasized the importance of encouraging private-sector investment to upgrade park infrastructure while implementing leasing frameworks that prioritize ecological conservation.

“This initiative allows others to invest in the facility, earn a living, and, at the same time, generate revenue for the county, ensuring visitors enjoy better services,” Sakaja said.

Uhuru and Central Parks have long been central to Nairobi’s identity, serving as vital recreational and environmental resources. However, with increasing urban demands, the city recognizes the need for innovative approaches to ensure these spaces remain accessible and sustainable.