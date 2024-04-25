Sakaja Denies Dropping Out of Nairobi UDA Chairmanship Race

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has refuted allegations suggesting that he was asked to withdraw from his candidacy for the Nairobi United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party chairmanship.

Recent reports hinted that some party officials had requested Sakaja to step down from the competition, a claim he said he was aware of.

In a Thursday morning interview with Inooro TV, Sakaja reiterated his commitment to the race, asserting that he will not yield to any form of pressure.

“I’m not a leader who succumbs to pressure. If there was pressure I would not have been governor of Nairobi and I don’t know where they assume it is coming from… I have heard the rumours,” he said.

“There is no such thing. What I have said as a leader in this city I want a united party and we’ll make sure that we have a united party and everyone in Nairobi should come to the field we face each other so that we can create a strong party.”

Governor Sakaja announced his candidacy on April 19 during a meeting with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) affiliated with the UDA party.

“I want you to get this from the horse’s mouth; I’m vying for Nairobi chairmanship position in the United Democratic Alliance party,” he told the lawmakers.

The MCAs assured the governor of their unwavering support as preparations for the party’s nationwide grassroots elections, scheduled to commence on April 26 and conclude on August 24, are underway.

The grassroots elections for the UDA party will be conducted in four phases across various counties:

1. The first phase, beginning on April 26 and ending on August 24, will involve Nairobi, Narok, West Pokot, Busia, Homabay, Isiolo, and Garissa.

2. The second phase, slated for June 22, will cover Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi, Machakos, Kisii, Bungoma, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Wajir, Tana River, Kwale, and Marsabit.

3. The third phase, on August 10, will encompass Kiambu, Embu, Kericho, Meru, Migori, Kakamega, Nyamira, Kitui, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, Kajiado, Mandera, Kilifi, Murang’a, and Lamu.

4. The final phase, occurring on August 24, will include Nakuru, Bomet, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nandi, Baringo, Turkana, Laikipia, Trans-Nzoia, Kisumu, Vihiga, and Makueni.