One Dead, A Child Missing After Sunday Heavy Downpour In Nairobi

One person died Sunday evening in Nairobi following heavy rains that caused flooding.

The downpour left a child missing in Kibra sub-county.

Nairobi County Secretary and Head of County Public Service, Patric Analo, issued a notice confirming the news, detailing the extent of the damage caused by the torrential rains.

Reports indicated widespread destruction of property across the capital.

“In response to the current situation, our emergency teams, led by the Disaster Management Department, are actively engaged in the relief efforts in affected areas,” stated Analo.

“We are coordinating closely with all relevant authorities and agencies, including the National Government, National Police Service, and the Red Cross, to ensure the safety and well-being of our people and property.”

Among the worst-hit areas were the Ngong River, causing flooding in the Industrial Estate in Mukuru kwa Rueben Ward, and Mwiki Ward along the Eastern bypass. Additionally, the Mau Mau River overflowed, inundating churches and residential houses in Westlands sub-county and leading to the collapse of a bridge in Mukuru-Kayaba in South B.

The adverse weather conditions also wreaked havoc on transportation networks, with several roads rendered impassable due to flooding. Raila Odinga Road, Langata Road Junction, Uhuru Highway, Enterprise Road, Ole Odume Road, Ojijo Road, Langata South Road, and James Gichuru Road were among the affected routes.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their property, especially those living near river banks,” urged Analo