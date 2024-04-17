Uhuru Park To Be Handed Back To Nairobi County Government On Thursday

Uhuru Park will be officially handed back to the Nairobi County government on Thursday morning, according to Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Duale stated that the majority of renovation work at the park is complete, with only minor tasks remaining for Central Park.

“I’m handing over Uhuru Park to Nairobi County Gov’t tomorrow morning at 9am, running parks is not our core mandate,” said Duale.

The park, which has historically hosted various public functions, underwent extensive renovations, with 92% of the construction work completed.

The remaining work primarily involves finalizing a water construction project sourced from a borehole dug by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), expected to conclude within three weeks.

Despite nearing completion, Duale expressed concerns about the Nairobi County government’s capacity to maintain the newly upgraded standards.

Throughout the renovation process, vandalism during limited events at the park posed challenges, further justifying the decision to limit its use.

Security measures have been significantly strengthened, including controlled access points, enhanced perimeter security, and plans for a new police post, aimed at ensuring a safe and tranquil environment for visitors.

The refurbishment of both Uhuru and Central Parks incurred a substantial cost of Ksh1.18 billion, an investment aimed at providing a serene retreat for city dwellers.

Duale envisioned that Kenyans could spend leisure time reading or relaxing at the park during lunch breaks.

However, Duale emphasized that the park will not be used for political rallies, urging the political class to respect the park’s recreational purpose.

“Please tell the political class, those who want to do weddings have a good place, those who want big events, but you know our supporters if they stay there for one hour then the park will go back to what it was,” he cautioned.