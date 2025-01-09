Sakaja Flags Off 24 Trucks to Boost Nairobi’s Garbage Collection

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has flagged off 24 new refuse compactor trucks at City Hall, marking a major step in improving waste management across the city.

The trucks, which will be deployed immediately, aim to enhance garbage collection in the Central Business District (CBD), key corridors, and major markets.

“These 24 trucks will play a critical role in ensuring efficient garbage collection. With their deployment, the work begins immediately,” Governor Sakaja said during the launch.

Speaking to the waste management team, Sakaja emphasized the importance of delivering on the promise of a cleaner city. “Our residents demand service delivery, and we cannot afford to fail. Let’s make use of these resources to maintain a clean and healthy environment,” he urged.

Accompanied by Green Nairobi CEC Maureen Njeri and Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, the Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to making Nairobi one of Africa’s cleanest cities.

“Just two days ago, over 3,500 Green Army members took part in cleaning efforts across the county. Cleanliness is next to godliness. We cannot thrive in a dirty environment, and that’s why we must ensure our markets, streets, and estates are spotless. Let’s do what is necessary,” he said.

To sustain these efforts, Governor Sakaja announced plans to establish Green Nairobi Company Limited, a parastatal dedicated to maintaining the city’s cleanliness. Modeled after Nairobi Water, the company will operate independently to ensure consistent funding and efficient operations.

“This entity will bring efficiency and accountability to waste management. Garbage collectors will remain part of the system but will follow new procedures designed to enhance effectiveness,” he explained.