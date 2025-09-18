Sakaja moves to tame Nairobi’s pending bills

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson announced a major reduction in the county’s ballooning pending bills, saying his administration has cut the figure from Sh119 billion to Sh83 billion.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Jambo, Sakaja explained that an extensive review exposed irregular claims, including fake Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) that were presented to the county and piled up as pending bills.

“We have already reduced them by Sh39 billion and will continue with the review process,” he said.

The Governor noted that Nairobi’s financial challenges go back many years, stressing that his administration cannot ignore past debts. “As we make Nairobi work, we must also resolve the past issues because Nairobi didn’t start in 2022,” he remarked.

Elsewhere Sakaja met with the executive leadership in the education sector to review the progress and challenges facing the County’s scholarship and bursary programs.

The meeting also provided updates on the status of Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres across Nairobi.

Leaders highlighted the urgent need for stronger support in school infrastructure, noting that children deserve dignity in their learning environments by offering safe, modern classrooms, proper facilities, and spaces that inspire hope.

Sakaja emphasized that Nairobi’s future lies in the hands of its children. “By investing in their education today, we are building a city of opportunity for generations to come,” he affirmed.

Also present during the meeting was the Chair for the Education Committee in the Nairobi City County Assembly, Perpetua Mponjiwa.

Meanwhile, Sakaja announced that the county is in the final stages of appointing six borough managers to oversee service delivery across the city. Eight names have already been tabled, from which six will be picked to head Nairobi East, West, North, South, South East, and Central boroughs.

“We have shortlisted borough managers, eight names have already been tabled, and from them, we shall appoint six, Each manager will be responsible for their borough, ensuring that local needs such as roads, water, and other essential services are identified and addressed without unnecessary bureaucracy,” Sakaja said.

The Governor said the managers will act as direct links between the county government and residents, helping to capture priorities specific to each region.

“These managers will step down to the ground, listen to what people need, and work with the executive to ensure solutions are delivered,” he explained.

Sakaja noted that the appointments are part of his broader plan to make service delivery more inclusive and responsive.

“This system brings government closer to the people. It’s about understanding that what Nairobi West requires may be different from what Nairobi East needs. By localizing leadership, we can ensure development is fair, focused, and effective,” he said.