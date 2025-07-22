Sakaja proposes heavy penalties for blocking access to water meters

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja responded to concerns over unread water meters in the city.

This is even as Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) celebrates a record revenue performance.

Appearing before the Senate County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee on Monday, Sakaja acknowledged challenges in accessing water meters in some residential premises, largely due to homeowners being away or domestic workers being instructed to deny access to meter readers.

“Following the inability to access meters in some premises due to residents not being at home, Nairobi Water is sensitizing customers on self-meter reading through SMS reminders. Further, the utility is relocating meters outside gates for easier access,” Sakaja said.

He suggested penalties for residents who intentionally block access to water meters.

“We are also considering rolling out smart meters. While the normal meter costs Sh3,500, the smart one goes for Sh15,000, so we are factoring in the cost implications,” he continued.

Nairobi Water Managing Director Eng. Nahashon Muguna, who also appeared before the Senate committee, admitted that while the majority of Nairobi’s 250,000 meters are read monthly, roughly 15,000 meters remain problematic due to restricted access.

“Our teams do their best, but in some premises, staff are denied access, sometimes by house helps following strict instructions. That is why we are moving meters outside gates,” Muguna explained.

Muguna backed the idea of smart meters, terming them more accurate but admitted the high cost remains a hurdle.

“Smart meters are five times more expensive than ordinary ones. Rolling them out city-wide requires a phased approach,” he said.

On the issue of unpaid bills, Muguna disclosed that some of the highest defaulters are public institutions.

“We have accounts that were billed but remain unpaid throughout the year, particularly public schools.

Disconnections in such areas are not encouraged, but it’s an issue we must resolve,” Muguna said.

Senators Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Eddy Oketch, and committee chair Godfrey Osotsi raised concerns about possible revenue leakages arising from unread meters and outstanding bills.

“Our concern is that Nairobi County, through Nairobi Water, must seal all revenue loopholes. Unread meters and uncollected bills pose a risk to the city’s financial health,” Osotsi warned.

The concerns come despite Nairobi Water reporting its highest-ever revenue, collecting Sh11.7 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year. This marks a remarkable growth from Sh10.75 billion in 2023/2024 and Sh9.46 billion in 2022/2023.

Before Governor Sakaja’s reforms in 2022, the utility’s revenue had stagnated at Sh8 billion annually. Under the current administration, collections have climbed steadily, signaling improved efficiency and tighter revenue management.