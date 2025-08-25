Sakaja says 60 ECDE classrooms built, 21 underway as school feeding turns 3 years

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Monday highlighted the county’s focus on investing more in early childhood education to meet the surging enrolment driven by the success of the Dishi na County programme, which is now feeding 316,000 learners.

Speaking at Lavington Primary School, which is a 67-year-old institution, Sakaja confirmed that his administration has constructed 66 ECDE classrooms and currently has 21 underway.

“We have constracted 66 ECDE classrooms and an additional 21 are currently under construction. More learners are joining as we highlight the success of Dishi na County, and they cannot be left behind.”

“Plans are also in motion, in partnership with the national government, to build 5,000 new primary school classrooms to cater for the city’s growing learner population,” Sakaja said.

The county has also distributed school furniture across ECDE centres to create a more conducive learning environment. According to the governor, these investments are a direct response to the surge in enrolment brought about by the Dishi na County feeding programme.

“I am committed to the promises I made and have remained true to the commitments of 2022, particularly on education and nutrition. One of the biggest pledges we gave Nairobians was to ensure no child goes hungry in school.”

“Today, 316,000 students get a hot, nutritious meal every day under the Dishi na County programme. More than 50 million meals have been served so far,” he said.

He explained that the programme has transformed lives by improving attendance and concentration in class.

At Kayole One Primary School, which hosts one of the county’s 17 central kitchens, ECDE enrolment surged so rapidly that additional classrooms had to be built to meet demand. In partnership with the National Government Nairobi will get an additional 5,000 classrooms in public primary shocols.

Sakaja credited public–private partnerships, including collaborations with Food 4 Education and Mavuno Church, for accelerating progress.

“We could not have achieved some of these milestones without such partnerships,” he noted.

Marking three years in office, Sakaja reaffirmed his campaign pledge to transform Nairobi into “A City of Order, Dignity, Hope, and Opportunity for all.”

“Investing in quality, inclusive public education is a critical engine to improve prospects for the next generation,” he said,

Over 230 public schools are currently enrolled in the programme, which feeds 316,000 learners across all 17 sub-counties