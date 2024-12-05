Sakaja, Sonko Foundations Among 2,802 NGOs to be Deregistered 

The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) announced plans to cancel the registration certificates of 2,802 non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Among those targeted include Inua Jamii, Sonko Rescue Team, and Sakaja Foundation.

The organisations are said to have breached the provisions of the Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Act, 2013 and violated the terms of their certificates, according to a Kenya Gazette notice dated November 21.

“Notice is given pursuant to Section 18 (1) of the Public Benefit Organizations Act, 2013, that the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority intends to cancel the registration certificates of the organisations listed in the Schedule hereto on the grounds that they have breached the provisions of the Act and violated the Terms and Conditions attached to their certificates,” the acting director of the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority, Lindon Nicolas, said.

Others isted are Resources Project-Kenya, which the government says has defaulted for 21 years, Intex Welfare Foundation (15 years), Huruma Integrated Child Programme (18 years), Jamii Zetu Africa (Jaza) (19 years) and the Disabled Persons National Alliance of Kenya (19 years).

The government says the Sakaja Johnson Foundation by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has also defaulted for a year and will be deregistered.

“Cancellation of the said certificates shall take effect fifteen (15) days from the date of this notice,” added Nicolas.

The Authority was formed after President William Ruto operationalised the Public Benefit Organisations Act 2013 (PBO Act) in May.

The law had been gathering dust for nearly a decade.

The notice said the Inua Jamii Programme, a government cash transfer initiative aimed at reducing poverty among vulnerable groups, including orphans, older persons (70+ years), and people with severe disabilities, is also set to lose its license. The programme according to the government, supports about 1.75 million people every year.

Sonko Rescue Team is a private initiative started by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, to provide emergency services and social support in Nairobi.

It offers ambulance services, putting out infernos, clean water distribution, and aid to the underprivileged.

It’s funded privately and operates alongside local government services. According to the notice, Sonko’s foundation has defaulted for six years.

Other NGOs listed include Elimu Centre, Apollo Foundation, Lenana Foundation Trust, International Cancer Institute Foundation, and Saint Martins Hope Foundation.

The list also has Maendeleo Ya Wanaume Organisation, Life Connect Kenya, Tom Ross Foundation, Agape Ministries International, Mt Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, and Crescent Kenya.

The National Organisation of Women Teachers, Lornah Kiplagat Foundation, Sagana Conservancy, World Relief for Disabled Persons, and National Alliance of Orphans and Women in Kenya are also part of the list.

Diva Kenya, Green Alliance Foundation, Skiza Kenya, Goodwill Foundation, Wildlife Foundation Kenya, Early Cancer Care and Detection Centre, Umoja East Africa Fund-Kenya, and Uwezo Africa.

The move comes six months after President William Ruto operationalised the Public Benefit Organisations Act 2013 (PBO Act). The law had been gathering dust for nearly a decade.

The new law that NGOs had been pushing for is meant to allow the bodies an easier time registering and enjoying tax exemptions.

Under the Act, the board of the PBO Authority has functions that include registering and de-registering NGOs, advising the government on their activities and role in national development, maintaining the register, and ensuring compliance with statutory obligations.

PBO Act regulates and registers charitable organizations in Kenya. It is tasked with registering and de-registering PBOs, maintaining a register of the organisations, and investigating whether PBO activities comply with the PBO Act.

The PBO Act was enacted in 2013 but it was not until 11 years later, in May this year, that it took effect.

The law repeals the Non-Governmental Organisations Co-ordination Act of 1990 which until then governed the registration and coordination of NGOs in the country.

NGOs previously registered under the NGO Coordination Act were given up to one year from May to seek registration as a PBO.

Meanwhile, those exempted from registration under the old law were given three months to apply for registration from May.

Failure of NGOs to register as PBOs under the Act within these timelines would make the organisations lose their PBO status.

Additionally, for NGOs registered outside Kenya but intend to operate in Kenya, the law requires that they apply to PBORA for a certificate

An international organisation registered under the Act must ensure that at least one-third of its directors are Kenyan citizens residing in Kenya, as well as maintain an office in Kenya.

An international organisation may be exempted from registration and instead get a permit to operate in Kenya, provided it does not engage in direct implementation of any activity or program in Kenya, or operate from Kenya to implement any activities or programs in another country; or raise any subscriptions or engage in any other form of raising of funds in Kenya.