Sam Cunningham Siblings: All About Anthony, Bruce and Randall Cunningham

Sam “Bam” Cunningham was a legendary American football running back whose powerful running style and trailblazing presence left an indelible mark on the sport.

Born on November 18, 1951, in Santa Barbara, California, Cunningham rose to prominence as a bruising fullback at the University of Southern California (USC), where he helped shatter racial barriers in college football.

His career extended into the NFL with the New England Patriots, where he became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher.

Known for his relentless goal-line plunges that earned him his nickname, Cunningham was not just a player but a symbol of integration and excellence in a transformative era for the game.

He passed away on September 6, 2021, at the age of 71, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire athletes and fans alike.

Sam had three brothers who shared his passion for sports and football, Anthony, Bruce, and Randall.

As the eldest of the four Cunningham brothers, Sam paved the way for his siblings, all of whom excelled athletically at Santa Barbara High School in the late 1960s and early 1970s, participating in football and other sports.

Anthony, the second oldest, was a standout in his own right, known for his athletic prowess comparable to Sam’s, and he carved out a notable path in local and collegiate circles.

Bruce, the third brother, contributed to the family’s athletic tradition, though less in the spotlight than his siblings.

The youngest, Randall Cunningham, went on to become a superstar NFL quarterback, most famously with the Philadelphia Eagles, where his scrambling ability revolutionized the position.

Career

Cunningham’s football journey began at USC from 1970 to 1972, where he transformed into one of the most dominant fullbacks in college history.

Over three seasons, he amassed 1,579 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the Trojans to a 24-8-2 record and captaining the team to the 1972 national championship.

His most iconic moment came in the 1970 USC-Alabama game, where his performance, 165 yards and two touchdowns, convinced Alabama coach Bear Bryant of the need for integration in Southern football, accelerating the sport’s desegregation.

Selected in the first round (11th overall) of the 1973 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Cunningham quickly adapted to the pros, leading the team in rushing as a rookie with 516 yards and five touchdowns.

He played nine seasons with the Patriots from 1973 to 1979 and 1981 to 1982, appearing in 107 games and accumulating 5,453 rushing yards on 1,385 carries, along with 43 rushing touchdowns.

His hard-nosed style made him a fan favorite and a cornerstone of the franchise during a challenging era, retiring after the 1982 season to pursue landscaping and philanthropy, including cancer research fundraising.

Accolades

In 1972, Cunningham earned consensus All-American status at USC, capping a stellar college tenure that included leading his team to a national title.

His professional excellence was affirmed when he was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2010, celebrating his status as the team’s all-time leading rusher.

That same year, he joined the College Football Hall of Fame, becoming part of a historic brother duo with Randall.

Earlier, in 1992, he was enshrined in the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame for his legendary performances in Pasadena, and in 2001, USC honored him with induction into its Athletics Hall of Fame.