Samson Johnson Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Player

Samson Roosevelt Faical Kuessi Johnson, born July 28, 2002, in Lomé, Togo, is a college basketball player for the UConn Huskies in the Big East Conference.

He attended The Patrick School in New Jersey, where he gained recognition as a top recruit.

Johnson has shown versatility on the court, transitioning from power forward to center.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, contributing significantly to his team’s success.

Johnson is known for his strong work ethic and potential as a key player for UConn.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

College career

Siblings

Johnson has a diverse family background.

He has one older sister named Victoria, two younger brothers, Sharon and Ronald, and another younger sister, Merkel.

This makes for a total of five siblings in his family, reflecting a supportive family environment as he pursues his basketball career at UConn.

College career

Johnson began his college basketball journey at UConn during the 2021-22 season.

Unfortunately, his freshman year was significantly impacted by injury, which limited his participation to just 12 games.

Also Read: Rob Dillingham Siblings: Meet Donald Dillingham

This setback made it challenging for him to establish himself within the team and gain the valuable experience that comes with regular play.

However, despite these challenges, Johnson used this time wisely to learn from his teammates and coaching staff, focusing on improving his skills and deepening his understanding of the game.

In the 2022-23 season, Johnson made a notable transition from primarily playing as a power forward to taking on the role of a center.

This shift allowed him to better utilize his size and athleticism in the paint.

He played in 40 games during this season, a significant increase from his freshman year, which provided him with more opportunities to gain experience and build confidence on the court.

Throughout the season, he contributed modestly but effectively, averaging around 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

His ability to provide depth in the frontcourt became increasingly valuable as the season progressed.

As he entered the current 2023-24 season, Johnson has continued to develop his game, averaging approximately 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

His scoring has improved as he becomes more comfortable in his role, and he has gained recognition for his defensive capabilities and rebounding skills.

These attributes make him an important asset off the bench, as his versatility allows him to guard multiple positions—an essential quality in modern college basketball.