Sand dealer found murdered after robbery in Kakamega

Detectives are investigating murder of a sand dealer in a village in Shinyalu, Kakamega County.

The body of Timothy Bwonya, 51 was found lying in a pool of blood after he had been attacked by unknown assailants in Lununi village.

Police and locals said he had earlier on sold two lorries of sand. The money he got from the sale of the sand is believed to have prompted his fatal attack, police and locals said.

The body had multiple cuts on the head and both hands.

The police said they arrested one suspect in connection with the September 4, 2025 incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Makunga area, Kakamega County, one Fredrick Shakava Chombo, 46 was found dead near Mshibale water stream.

The body had injuries on the head, left eye, left hand and left leg. The murder was linked to a love triangle saga.

This is after the deceased accused the assailant of sleeping with his wife. This led to a confrontation at the house of the assailant who hit and killed Chombo. He then dragged the body to the secondary scene where it was found on Thursday.

Police said the assailant was arrested pending an investigation that is ongoing while the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

And three suspects were separately lynched by mobs in Bungoma and Kakamega Counties.

Police said the first incident happened in Sangalo area, Bungoma County where two men were stoned to death on claims that they were motorcycle thieves.

Police said the men were stoned to death before the bodies were collected to the mortuary on September 4, 2025 morning.

In Khayega, Kakamega County, a man was stoned to death on claims he planned to steal cows from a homestead in Mukhonje area. The man was confronted by a mob after an alarm was raised.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police discourage mob lynching incidents and want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.