Sara Evans’s Net Worth

Sara Evans, a renowned American country singer and songwriter, has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Throughout her career, Evans has enjoyed significant commercial success, signing with RCA Nashville and releasing a series of hit albums. Her debut album, Three Chords and the Truth, came out in 1997, followed by her breakthrough with No Place That Far in 1998. The title track from this album became a major hit, and the album itself was certified Gold. Her third album, Born to Fly, released in 2000, further solidified her standing in the country music scene, featuring a number-one hit on the Hot Country Songs chart and earning a double Platinum certification. Over the years, Evans has released several successful albums, including Restless (2003), Real Fine Place (2005), Stronger (2011), and Slow Me Down (2014), each of which has contributed to her substantial net worth.

Early Life

Sara Evans was born on February 5, 1971, in Boonville, Missouri, to Pat and Jack Evans. Raised in a large family with six siblings, Evans grew up on a 400-acre farm where her parents worked hard to make ends meet—her mother drove a school bus while her father worked for the Columbia Daily Tribune newspaper. Tragedy struck early in her life when, at eight years old, Evans was hit by a car, resulting in a severe leg injury and a concussion.

Despite these challenges, Evans showed a strong affinity for music from a young age. Her mother formed the Evans Family Band, where Sara performed lead vocals and played multiple instruments, including the guitar, mandolin, and drums. The band performed at various local events, nurturing her musical talent. After graduating from high school in 1989, Evans briefly attended Central Methodist University before leaving to pursue a full-time music career.

Rise to Fame

Evans moved to Nashville to chase her dream of becoming a country singer. After initially working as a waitress and briefly moving to Oregon following her first marriage, she returned to Nashville in the mid-1990s and found work as a demo singer. Her big break came when Nashville songwriter Harlan Howard recognized her talent and arranged for an audition with RCA executive Joe Galante. Impressed by her voice, Galante offered her a recording contract the same day, leading to a seven-album deal with RCA.

Her debut album, Three Chords and the Truth, was released in July 1997. While it received positive reviews for its traditional country sound, it did not achieve significant commercial success, peaking at number 56 on the Billboard Albums chart. Determined to reach a wider audience, Evans aimed for a more contemporary sound on her second album, No Place That Far, released in October 1998. This strategy paid off, as the album reached number 11 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, and its title track became her first number-one hit on the Billboard Country Songs chart.

Evans’s third studio album, Born to Fly, released in October 2000, marked a major turning point in her career. The album went double Platinum in the United States, selling over two million copies and peaking at number six on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Its title track also hit number one on the Billboard country singles chart, leading to her inclusion in the all-women headlining Girls Night Out Tour in 2001 alongside Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Jamie O’Neal, and Carolyn Dawn Johnson.

Building on her success, Evans released her fourth album, Restless, in 2003. The album was certified Platinum, with several singles reaching high positions on the Billboard charts. Her fifth album, Real Fine Place, released in 2005, topped the Billboard Albums chart and earned Evans the Top Female Vocalist award from the Academy of Country Music. By 2006, Evans was a dominant force in country music. She also made a notable appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” and released her first compilation album, Greatest Hits, in 2007.

In 2010, Evans expanded her creative pursuits by collaborating with author Rachel Hauck to write two books, The Sweet By and By and Softly and Tenderly, both focusing on Christian themes. After a brief hiatus from recording, she returned with the album Stronger in 2011, featuring the chart-topping single “A Little Bit Stronger.” The album was later certified Gold. She continued to produce music, releasing Slow Me Down in 2014. After leaving RCA in 2016, Evans signed with Sugar Hill Records, releasing Words in 2017 and Copy That in 2020.

Personal Life

Sara Evans has experienced both highs and lows in her personal life. She married her first husband, Craig Schelske, in 1993, and they had three children: Avery Jack, Olivia Margaret, and Audrey Elizabeth. However, the marriage ended in a highly publicized divorce in 2007, with allegations of infidelity, abuse, and other issues on both sides.

In 2008, Evans married Jay Barker, a former football player turned radio host, after meeting him through a marriage counselor. The couple settled in Birmingham, Alabama, before returning to Nashville in 2019. In January 2022, Barker was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly attempting to hit Evans with a car, and Evans filed for divorce soon after.

Evans has also been candid about her struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, which she discusses in her 2020 memoir, Born to Fly: A Memoir. Despite these personal challenges, Evans continues to focus on her music career and remains a beloved figure in the country music scene.

