Sarah Bolger Siblings: Meet Emma Bolger Who is Also an Actress

Sarah Bolger is an acclaimed Irish actress who gained recognition for her roles in In America, Stormbreaker and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

On television, she portrayed Princess Mary Tudor in The Tudors and Princess Aurora in Once Upon a Time.

Bolger has received several awards, including an IFTA for her performance in The Tudors.

Her career spans over two decades, showcasing her versatility across film and television.

Siblings

Sarah has one sibling, a younger sister named Emma Bolger, who is also an actress.

Emma Bolger costarred with Sarah in the 2003 film In America, with the role originally written for a 14-year-old, but director Jim Sheridan was so impressed by Emma’s audition that he gave her the part.

Emma then insisted that Jim take a look at her sister Sarah, who was waiting in the car, and he realized they were perfect together for the film.

Career

Bolger is an Irish actress known for her versatile roles in film and television.

She made her film debut in In America, a critically acclaimed drama directed by Jim Sheridan, where she played the role of Christy, a young girl navigating life with her family as they immigrate to the United States.

Her performance received widespread praise, marking her as a talented young actress and establishing a solid foundation for her career.

Following her breakthrough role, Bolger appeared in notable films such as Stormbreaker and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

In The Spiderwick Chronicles, she portrayed Mallory Grace, one of the lead characters in this fantasy adventure film.

The movie was well-received and showcased her ability to handle more complex roles in a high-profile production, further solidifying her status in the industry.

On television, Bolger gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Lady Mary Tudor in the historical drama series The Tudors.

Her performance as Mary Tudor, the daughter of King Henry VIII, was notable for its depth and complexity, earning her critical acclaim and a nomination for an Irish Film and Television Award (IFTA).

This role helped her reach a wider audience and demonstrated her capacity for portraying historical figures with nuance.

Bolger’s next major television role came in Once Upon a Time, where she played Princess Aurora, also known as Sleeping Beauty.

The series was popular for its unique take on fairy tales, and Bolger’s performance contributed to the show’s success, allowing her to further expand her fan base.

In recent years, Bolger has continued to take on diverse roles. She joined the cast of Mayans M.C., a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, where she portrayed Emily Thomas.

This role involved her in the complex narrative of a Latino motorcycle club, showcasing her ability to adapt to different genres and themes.

Additionally, she starred in the independent film Breathing Happy, where she played a lead role that explored themes of mental health and personal growth, allowing her to tackle more serious and nuanced subject matter.

Awards and accolades

Bolger has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, highlighting her talent and contributions to film and television.

Notably, she won an Irish Film and Television Award (IFTA) for her role as Lady Mary Tudor in The Tudors.

In addition to her IFTA win, Bolger has been nominated for various prestigious awards, including the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards and the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards for her performance in In America.

She has a total of eight wins and eighteen nominations across her career, reflecting her impact in the industry.