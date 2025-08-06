Sarah Rafferty Siblings: Meet Maura, Ann and Constance “Connie” Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty is an American actress celebrated for her compelling performances, most notably as Donna Roberta Paulsen in the USA Network’s legal drama Suits, which aired from 2011 to 2019.

Born on December 6, 1972, in New Canaan, Connecticut, she grew up in a family that nurtured her passion for the arts.

The youngest of four daughters, Rafferty was raised in the Riverside neighborhood of Greenwich, Connecticut, by parents who encouraged creative expression.

Her mother, Mary Lee Rafferty, served as the Chairwoman of the English Department at the Convent of the Sacred Heart school, while her father, Michael Griffin Rafferty Jr., balanced careers in finance and oil painting.

Rafferty graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, in 1989, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and Theatre from Hamilton College, where she graduated magna cum laude in 1993.

Beyond acting, he is a dedicated advocate for causes like the Alzheimer’s Association and The Brain Project, and she co-hosts a podcast, Sidebar, with her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sarah grew up as the youngest of four sisters in a close-knit family, a dynamic that has significantly influenced her personal life.

Her three older sisters are Maura Rafferty, Ann Rafferty, and Constance “Connie” Rafferty.

While information about her sisters is limited, reflecting the family’s preference for privacy, it is known that they share a strong bond with Sarah.

Raised together in Greenwich, Connecticut, the sisters were immersed in an environment that valued education and creativity, largely due to their parents’ influence.

Also Read: Raphael Alejandro Siblings: All About Dalila Bela and Bruce Salomon

Career

Rafferty’s breakout role as Donna Paulsen in Suits brought her widespread recognition, portraying a sharp-witted and formidable legal secretary-turned-COO over nine seasons.

The role showcased her ability to blend intelligence, humor, and emotional depth, earning her a loyal fanbase.

Before Suits, Rafferty built a robust portfolio with guest appearances on numerous television shows, including Law & Order, Six Feet Under, CSI: Miami, Bones, Numb3rs, Brothers & Sisters, and Charmed.

Her film credits include Speakeasy (2002), Soccer Dog: European Cup (2004), Falling for Grace (2006), and Four Single Fathers (2009).

In 2023, she took on the role of Katherine Walter in the Netflix teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys, further demonstrating her range as an actress.

Rafferty’s theater background, cultivated through her studies at Hamilton College, Oxford, and Yale, has also seen her perform in stage productions like Gemini and As You Like It.

Her long-standing friendship with Suits co-star Gabriel Macht, spanning nearly three decades, has also enriched her professional collaborations, notably during their time filming in Toronto, where they shared a house.

Accolades

Rafferty’s portrayal of Katherine Walter in My Life with the Walter Boys earned her a nomination for a Children’s and Family Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Performer category, recognizing her ability to bring depth to supporting roles.

While Suits itself did not amass major award wins, its cultural impact and Rafferty’s standout performance as Donna contributed to the show’s enduring popularity, particularly after its resurgence on Netflix.

Beyond acting, Rafferty’s contributions to philanthropy have been acknowledged through her advocacy work.

She hosted the Alzheimer’s Association’s Night at Sardi’s event in Los Angeles for two consecutive years, significantly supporting the organization’s research and support efforts.

As an ambassador for The Brain Project, she has helped raise funds for Baycrest Health Sciences, a leader in brain health and aging research.