Sarah Silverman’s Net Worth

Sarah Silverman, an American comedian, writer, and actress, has a net worth of $8 million. Renowned for her bold humor and willingness to tackle controversial topics, Silverman is one of the most well-known female comedians today. She is outspoken about her political views, often sparking significant buzz. Over her career, she has received numerous accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Early Life

Sarah Kate Silverman was born on December 1, 1970, in New Hampshire. She grew up in a Jewish family with four siblings. Her mother founded a theater company, and her father owned a clothing store. Silverman first performed standup comedy at age 17 while in high school, although she later described it as unsuccessful. After graduating in 1989, she attended New York University for one year.

Sarah Silverman Career

Silverman initially found success when she joined “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) as a writer and actor. However, she was fired after 18 weeks, with only one of her skits performed and minimal acting roles. This rejection, which she later parodied on “The Larry Sanders Show” in 1996, made her more resilient. She appeared in three additional episodes of the show before it ended.

In the mid-90s, Silverman featured on the sketch comedy show “Mr. Show” and starred in the independent film “Who’s the Caboose?” (1997). She also appeared on “The Late Show With David Letterman” and shows like “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Seinfeld,” “VIP,” “Greg the Bunny,” and “Crank Yankers.” Her film credits during this time included minor roles in “There’s Something About Mary” and “School of Rock,” establishing her versatility in both dramatic and comedic roles.

In 2005, Silverman released “Sarah Silverman: Jesus is Magic,” a film compiled from her standup shows, which grossed $1.3 million at the box office and increased her fame. She ranked 50th and 26th on Maxim’s Hot 100 list in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

In 2007, she launched “The Sarah Silverman Program,” a fictionalized version of her life. The show earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination before being canceled by Comedy Central in 2010. Silverman generated buzz hosting the MTV Movie Awards and the MTV Music Video Awards and made memorable appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Silverman released her memoir “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee” in 2010 and starred in the independent film “Take This Waltz” in 2011. She returned to mainstream Hollywood with a major voice acting role in “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012) as Vanellope von Schweetz. In 2014, she appeared in Seth MacFarlane’s “A Million Ways to Die in the West.” From 2017 to 2018, she hosted Hulu’s “I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman.”

Personal Life

Silverman has been open about her struggles with depression and her past drug addiction. She has dated David Attell, Jimmy Kimmel, and Michael Sheen. She has faced accusations of racism, notably for wearing blackface on “The Sarah Silverman Show.”

