Saudi Border Guards Accused Of Mass Killings Of Migrants Along Yemeni Border

A new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) has brought to light alarming allegations of mass killings of migrants by Saudi border guards along the Yemeni border.

The report, titled “They Fired On Us Like Rain,” reveals that hundreds of migrants, many of them Ethiopians seeking to cross war-torn Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, have been shot dead by Saudi police and soldiers.

These migrants have recounted harrowing tales of limbs severed by gunfire and the distressing sight of lifeless bodies strewn along the trails. Saudi Arabia has previously denied accusations of systematic killings.

The report outlines graphic testimonies from migrants who have been targeted with gunfire and explosive weapons on Yemen’s rugged northern border with Saudi Arabia.

Large groups of Ethiopians, including women and children, have come under fire as they attempt to cross the border in search of work opportunities in the oil-rich kingdom.

“Many migrants have experienced terrifying night-time crossings, where their journey ended in a hail of bullets at the border,” the report highlights.

The stories include instances of tragic loss, as migrants recount the loss of limbs and loved ones due to the lethal attacks.

The report emphasizes that the abuses documented in the report are on a substantial scale and involve explosive weapons and close-range shootings.

Nadia Hardman, the lead author of the report, states, “What we documented are essentially mass killings. People described sites that sound like killing fields – bodies strewn all over the hillside.”

The report covers incidents from March 2022 to June 2023 and details 28 separate incidents involving explosive weapons and 14 shootings at close range.

The exact number of casualties is difficult to ascertain due to the remoteness of the border crossings and the challenges in tracking survivors.

The HRW report cites a minimum of 655 deaths, but suggests that the actual toll may be much higher. The report suggests that the abuses may amount to a crime against humanity, characterized by their widespread and systematic nature.

Reports of such killings first emerged last October when UN experts addressed the Saudi government, highlighting a pattern of indiscriminate cross-border killings against migrants using artillery shelling and small arms. The Saudi government rejected the characterization of the killings as systematic or large-scale.

Despite denials from the Saudi government, the HRW report adds to a growing body of evidence, including testimonies from survivors and satellite imagery, that indicate the grave violations taking place along the border.

The ongoing nature of the reported killings underscores the urgency of addressing the situation and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

As the allegations continue to spark international concern, the Saudi government’s response remains awaited, while the global community grapples with the urgent need to address the violations and ensure the safety and dignity of migrants attempting perilous journeys across borders.

