Savannah James’s Net Worth

Savannah James, a businesswoman and philanthropist, boasts a net worth of $100 million. She is married to NBA star LeBron James, her high school sweetheart, and together they have three children. Savannah has launched several initiatives, including the mentorship program Women of Our Future and the annual I PROM-ise Makeover event, both based in Akron, Ohio.

Savannah James Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth August 27, 1986 Place of Birth Akron, Ohio Nationality American Profession Businesswoman, Philanthropist

Early Life

Savannah James, born Savannah Brinson on August 27, 1986, in Akron, Ohio, is the youngest of five children of Jennifer and JK Brinson. During her high school years at Buchtel High School, she was active as a cheerleader and a softball player.

Savannah James Relationship with LeBron James

Savannah met LeBron James in 2002 when she was a sophomore at Buchtel High School and he was a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary, rival schools in Akron. Their relationship blossomed after Savannah attended one of LeBron’s high school basketball games, leading to dinner dates at Applebee’s and Outback Steakhouse. In 2004, while Savannah was a high school senior and LeBron was in his rookie NBA season, they welcomed their first child, LeBron Jr., known as Bronny. Their second child, Bryce, was born three years later.

On New Year’s Eve in 2011, LeBron proposed to Savannah, and the couple married in 2013 at the Capella Chapel Grand Del Mar Hotel in San Diego, California. They had their third child, Zhuri, in 2014. The James family moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 2016 when LeBron rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers and led the team to an NBA championship. In 2018, they relocated to Los Angeles as LeBron joined the Los Angeles Lakers. Savannah celebrated LeBron’s achievement of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Savannah James Career

Savannah James has made a name for herself as a successful businesswoman and philanthropist. While living in Miami during LeBron’s tenure with the Miami Heat, she operated the Juice Spot, a popular juicery in the Brickell neighborhood. Later, she and LeBron launched a furniture line called Home Court.

In the realm of philanthropy, Savannah founded the Women of Our Future mentorship program in 2017, offering one-on-one counseling and support to young girls in Akron, Ohio. She also oversees the annual I PROM-ise Makeover event, which provides free prom attire to students in Akron. Additionally, she supports the Akron Community Foundation and the YWCA of Greater Cleveland and contributes through the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Despite her private nature, Savannah maintains a strong online presence. Her Instagram account has over two million followers, and she co-created a YouTube channel with her daughter, titled “All Things Zhuri.” Savannah has also ventured into modeling, gracing the cover of The Cut magazine for the May/June 2023 issue.

Savannah James Net Worth

Savannah James net worth is $100 million.