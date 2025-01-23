Kylian Mbappé Net Worth And Salary

Kylian Mbappé, the celebrated French professional footballer, boasts an impressive net worth of $250 million. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, Mbappé has become a global icon, both on and off the pitch. At just 19 years old, he earned an astounding $25 million through salary and endorsements, a figure that has continued to soar. Today, he earns a base salary of $53 million annually, supplemented by $10 million in endorsements, bringing his total yearly income to $63 million before taxes.

Early Life

Born on December 20, 1998, in Paris, France, Mbappé was raised in a sports-oriented household. His father, Wilfried, a football coach of Cameroonian descent, and his mother, Fayza, a former handball player of Algerian Kabyle origin, nurtured his talent from a young age.

He began his football journey at AS Bondy under his father’s guidance before moving to the prestigious Clairefontaine academy. His exceptional talent caught the attention of major clubs, leading to early training stints with Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Professional Football Career

Monaco

Mbappé made his professional debut with Monaco in December 2015, becoming the team’s youngest-ever player. He quickly made his mark by scoring his first Ligue 1 goal in 2016 and leading the team to a Ligue 1 title in the 2016-17 season. His remarkable 26-goal tally earned him the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

In 2017, Mbappé joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he solidified his status as one of the world’s premier players. He debuted with a goal in a Ligue 1 victory over Metz and went on to win multiple league titles and domestic cups. Among his many achievements, he has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Year several times and reached 100 league goals for PSG before turning 23.

Mbappé’s record-breaking performances include scoring five goals in a single match during PSG’s 2023 Coupe de France campaign, a feat no other player in the club’s history has achieved.

Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024 after finishing his contract at Paris St-Germain.

He has signed a deal until 2029, earning £12.8m a season, plus a £128m signing-on bonus to be paid over five years, and he will keep a percentage of his image rights.

International Stardom

Mbappé’s international career has been equally stellar. He was instrumental in France’s victory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, becoming the youngest French player to score in the tournament and the second-youngest ever to score in a final. His dazzling performances, including a brace against Argentina in the Round of 16 and a goal in the final against Croatia, solidified his place in football history.

Kylian Mbappé Record-Breaking Contracts

Mbappé’s financial success mirrors his on-field achievements. In 2022, he signed a three-year extension with PSG worth $160 million, including a $106 million signing bonus. Reports in 2023 revealed even more staggering offers, including a 10-year, $1.1 billion deal from PSG and a $772 million annual salary proposal from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Kylian Mbappé Endorsements

Mbappé’s influence extends beyond football. He is a Nike ambassador with custom football boots bearing his name and has graced the covers of EA Sports’ FIFA video games, becoming the youngest solo cover star for FIFA 21.

Philanthropy

Mbappé is also known for his generosity. He donated his $500,000 bonus from France’s 2018 World Cup triumph to a charity supporting disabled children. Additionally, he contributed $68,000 to searches for missing footballer Emiliano Sala and the plane’s pilot.

