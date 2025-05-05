William Gao Siblings: Getting to Know Olivia Hardy

William Gao is a British actor and musician born on February 20, 2003, in Croydon, South London.

Of mixed Chinese and British heritage, he is the son of an English father and a Chinese mother who immigrated to England in her twenties.

Gao’s upbringing in a creative household, filled with music from Queen to Frank Sinatra, shaped his artistic passions early on.

He attended Trinity School, where he studied Chinese, music, and drama, and joined the National Youth Theatre in 2019, marking the start of his professional journey in the entertainment industry.

Known for his charm, versatility, and dedication, Gao has quickly risen to prominence as both an actor and a musician, balancing his on-screen roles with his musical endeavors.

Siblings

William shares a close bond with his younger sister, Olivia Hardy, who is his only confirmed sibling based on available information.

Olivia, born around 2005, is a talented musician and singer, and together, the siblings form the core of the alt-pop duo Wasia Project.

Their collaboration began in 2019, rooted in their shared love for music fostered by their family’s artistic environment.

Olivia provides lead vocals, while William plays the keys, blending classical, jazz, and pop influences into their distinctive sound.

Career

Gao’s breakout role came in 2022 as Tao Xu in Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” a heartfelt coming-of-age series based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel.

Playing the loyal, protective best friend in the LGBTQ+ themed drama, Gao earned widespread praise for his authentic and nuanced performance.

The role, secured after a rigorous four-round audition, marked his on-screen debut and catapulted him to international recognition.

Prior to “Heartstopper,” Gao honed his craft in theatre, performing as Puck in “Shakespeare 400” at Royal Festival Hall and Cobweb in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Glyndebourne Opera.

He also modeled at London Fashion Week, collaborating with the National Youth Theatre.

In music, Gao co-founded Wasia Project with Olivia Hardy, releasing a string of singles and performing at venues like The Garage in London.

His classical piano training, which began at age 11, and experience with the Trinity Boys Choir inform his musical contributions.

Gao has also appeared in short films like “Crescendo” (2021) and is managed by the Curtis Brown Group, signaling a promising trajectory in both acting and music.

Accolades

Gao’s performance in “Heartstopper” earned him a nomination for a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance, a testament to his impactful debut.

The series itself has garnered critical acclaim, with Gao’s portrayal of Tao Xu contributing to its cultural resonance and popularity, evidenced by millions of streaming hours within weeks of its 2022 premiere.

In music, while Wasia Project has not yet received formal awards, the duo’s growing fanbase and sold-out UK shows in 2024 reflect their rising influence in the indie-pop scene.

Gao’s ability to balance acting and music, coupled with his Emmy nomination at age 19, underscores his potential for further recognition as his career evolves.