Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Indian politician and former President of the Indian National Congress, hails from one of India’s most influential political families. He is the great-grandson of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the grandson of Indira Gandhi, a two-time Prime Minister. Born on June 19, 1970, Rahul is the son of the late Rajiv Gandhi, another former Prime Minister, and Sonia Gandhi, currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi, is also actively involved in politics, continuing the family legacy.

Rahul Gandhi Net Worth ₹15.17 crore Date of Birth June 19, 1970 Nationality Indian Profession Politician

Rahul Gandhi Net Worth

As of recent financial disclosures, Rahul Gandhi net worth stands at ₹15.17 crore. His assets are valued at ₹15.89 crore, while his liabilities amount to ₹72.02 lakh.

Educational Background

Rahul Gandhi has an extensive educational history, marked by both national and international institutions. He began his primary education at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi before moving to Doon School in Dehradun from 1981 to 1983. He later attended Harvard College and Rollins College in Florida, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1994.

To ensure his safety after the assassination of his father in 1991, Rahul completed part of his studies under the pseudonym “Raul Vinci” while at Rollins College. He graduated with a degree in Development Studies from Trinity College, Cambridge University, in 1995.

Political Journey

Rahul Gandhi officially entered Indian politics in 2004, contesting from his father’s constituency, Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh. His victory marked the beginning of an illustrious political career, during which he has held several key positions and contributed significantly to the Congress Party.

Rahul Gandhi’s Political Career

2024 : Contested and won from both the Wayanad (Kerala) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) constituencies. He retained Rae Bareli, marking it as his stronghold.

: Contested and won from both the Wayanad (Kerala) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) constituencies. He retained Rae Bareli, marking it as his stronghold. 2023 : Briefly disqualified from the Lok Sabha but reinstated in August.

: Briefly disqualified from the Lok Sabha but reinstated in August. 2019 : Re-elected to the 17th Lok Sabha and served as a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs.

: Re-elected to the 17th Lok Sabha and served as a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs. 2017 : Elected President of the Indian National Congress.

: Elected President of the Indian National Congress. 2014 : Re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha, contributing to the Standing Committee on External Affairs.

: Re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha, contributing to the Standing Committee on External Affairs. 2013 : Became the Vice President of the Indian National Congress.

: Became the Vice President of the Indian National Congress. 2007 : Appointed General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

: Appointed General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee. 2004: Entered active politics and won his first election from Amethi by a significant margin.

Rahul Gandhi’s Achievements

Beyond politics, Rahul Gandhi is deeply involved in various social initiatives. He plays a vital role in organizations like the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Additionally, he runs a non-profit eyecare provider in Uttar Pradesh, showcasing his commitment to public welfare.

During the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, his rigorous campaigning saw him addressing over 125 rallies across India in just six weeks, underlining his dedication to connecting with the masses.