    Onlyfans Star Scarlet Vas Announces Pregnancy With Stepbrother-Turned-Husband Tayo Ricci

    Andrew Walyaula
    Scarlet Vas, an OnlyFans content creator, has announced that she is expecting a baby with her stepbrother-turned-husband, Tayo Ricci.

    Despite public scrutiny, the couple appears unfazed by the attention surrounding their unconventional relationship.

    Vas, 29, and Ricci, 27, first met as teenagers in Melbourne, Australia, when their parents began dating.

    The timeline of their parents’ marriage remains unclear, but the pair grew close over the years and eventually fell in love. In September 2023, they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Mykonos, Greece.

    The couple revealed their pregnancy news on September 8, sharing that Vas was already seven months along. A month later, they announced they are expecting a baby girl.

    The announcement sparked mixed reactions online, with some commenters calling them “horrible parents” and labeling the situation “disturbing,” despite the fact that they are not biologically related. Vas, however, dismissed the negativity, telling an Australian outlet, “We find trolls very entertaining. If something’s really negative, we might comment back—it’s quite a good disarming tactic.”

    The duo has turned their unique relationship into a lucrative venture on OnlyFans, where they share content centered around their stepsibling dynamic. Speaking on the Uncensored podcast earlier this year, Vas noted, “Everyone loves it. I didn’t know everyone loved stepsiblings.”

    Ricci admitted their romance initially felt unconventional. “It felt so wrong until it felt right,” he said.

