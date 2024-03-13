Isiah Pacheco Siblings: Supporting the NFL Star Through Tragedy and Triumph

Isiah Pacheco, also known as “Pop,” is an American football running back for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He played college football for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before being drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Isiah has had notable achievements in his career, including winning Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs.

He has shown impressive performances both in college and professionally, displaying a strong rushing style and contributing significantly to his team’s success.

Additionally, isiah has faced personal challenges, having lost family members tragically, which adds depth to his journey as a professional athlete.

Isiah has four siblings, namely Ricky, Felicia, Travoise and Celeste.

He tragically lost two of his siblings. Travoise, his older brother, was fatally stabbed in 2016, and Celeste, his older sister and a mother of three, was found dead from a gunshot wound in 2017.

These devastating events deeply impacted Pacheco, shaping his perspective and dedication to football.

Despite the immense loss, Isiah found solace and motivation on the football field, using the sport as a way to honor his siblings’ memories and find strength in adversity.

The bond between he and his remaining family members, especially his parents, has been pivotal in navigating these tragedies and supporting each other through challenging times.

Parents

Isiah was born to parents Julio Pacheco and Felicia Cannon.

Julio was a regular presence at Isiah’s football games, while Felicia Cannon, known for her cooking skills, supported her son enthusiastically during his high school football career.

The Pacheco family, hailing from Vineland, New Jersey, faced tragic losses with the passing of two of Isiah’s siblings, Travoise and Celeste.

Despite these hardships, Julio and Felicia have been pillars of support for Isiah, fostering a close bond that has helped him navigate personal tragedies and excel in his football career.

Career

Isiah has had a notable career trajectory. After being drafted by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he quickly made an impact.

In his rookie season, he finished fifth in the franchise record book for most rushing attempts (170) and most rushing yards (830), with his 830 rushing yards ranking fourth among NFL rookies in 2022.

Isiah scored five rushing touchdowns, leading the team and recording the second-most among NFL rookies that year.

His dedication and talent earned him the 2022 Mack Lee Hill Award as the best rookie, showcasing his early success in professional football.

Isiah’s career highlights include significant contributions to the Chiefs’ offense, displaying a strong rushing style and versatility as a receiver.

Throughout his journey, he has found solace and motivation in football, using the sport to honor his late siblings and overcome personal tragedies.