Dirt Track Racing Legend Scott Bloomquist Killed in Tennessee Plane Crash

Scott Bloomquist, a Dirt Late Model racing legend and Hall of Famer, was tragically killed in a plane crash near his home in Tennessee, according to multiple reports. He was 60.

Local authorities confirmed to The Rogersville Review that Bloomquist died in a small aircraft crash near his home in Mooresburg early Friday morning.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department could not confirm any details of the reported crash but the Hawkins County Rescue Squad shared an update on Facebook confirming a plane crash on Brooks Road near Highway 31 at around 7:50 a.m.

A family friend posted on Facebook that Bloomquist was flying one of his vintage planes around the family farm when the accident occurred.

The winner of 94 Lucas Oil Late Model and 33 World of Outlaws Late Model races, Bloomquist’s last victory in one of these primary series came in 2020 at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale, Pennsylvania, but despite the lack of recent wins, Bloomquist remained a fan favorite.

His most recent top-five came this year at in a Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series race in Tazewell, Tennessee.

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer expressed his condolences on X.com, formerly Twitter, saying “Sad to hear of the passing of Scott Bloomquist. The stories are endless. You simply couldn’t fit his life into just one movie, it’ll take a series!”

