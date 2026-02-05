Scott Weinger Siblings: A Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Scott Weinger is an American actor, voice actor, screenwriter, and television producer, best known for his iconic role as the speaking voice of the Disney character Aladdin in the 1992 animated film and its related projects.

Born on October 5, 1975, in New York City to parents Elliott Weinger, an orthopedic surgeon, and Barbara (Babs) Weinger, a teacher, he grew up as the eldest of four children in a Jewish family.

His formative years were spent primarily in southern Florida before the family relocated to Los Angeles as his acting career gained momentum.

He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1998 with a degree in English and American Literature, and he has maintained a versatile presence in the entertainment industry for decades.

Siblings

Scott is the oldest of four siblings, consisting of two brothers and one sister.

One of his brothers is Todd Weinger, who has appeared alongside him at public events, such as the 1993 premiere of RoboCop 3.

His younger sister, Lauren Weinger, has been publicly celebrated by Scott for her entrepreneurial efforts, including her launch of a vintage shopping platform called La Suite.

Career

Weinger’s career began in the late 1980s with early acting roles, including a stint on the short-lived ABC sitcom The Family Man.

He gained wider recognition in the early 1990s when he landed the speaking voice role of Aladdin in Disney’s blockbuster animated film Aladdin (1992), a part he reprised in sequels like The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, as well as the television series.

Around the same time, he joined the beloved ABC sitcom Full House as Steve Hale, D.J. Tanner’s boyfriend, appearing regularly from 1991 to 1995 after an initial guest spot.

He later reprised the character in the Netflix revival Fuller House from 2016 to 2020.

After stepping back from on-screen acting to focus on education, Weinger transitioned into writing and producing.

He contributed as a writer and producer on ABC shows such as Galavant and Black-ish, served as a co-executive producer on The Muppets, and took on similar roles for the Hulu series Paradise, where he also wrote episodes.

Accolades

Weinger”s contributions as a producer on Paradise led to a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2025 for Outstanding Drama Series.

Earlier in his acting days, he received a Young Artist Award nomination in 1991 for Best Young Actor Starring in a New Television Series for his role in The Family Man.