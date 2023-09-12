Sports Journalist Sean Cardovillis’ Body to be Cremated in Nairobi

The body of the late sports journalist Sean Cardovillis will be cremated at a private family event in Nairobi.

The family said the event will take place on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The family also announced there will be a memorial service in Nairobi on September 22 at Consolata Church from 10 a.m.

The service will serve as a poignant moment for family, friends, colleagues, and fans to remember and celebrate the life of the renowned sports broadcaster.

Cardovillis, known for his charismatic and insightful sports reporting, died on Saturday, September 9, at his home in Westlands, Nairobi.

The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed. His family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and love they have received from the public during this difficult time.

“Following the demise of our beloved Sean, we, the family, are humbled by the outpouring of love, words of encouragement, and willingness to assist with Sean’s arrangements,” said the family.

“There will be a private family send-off in the week. Details for a memorial service will be announced shortly. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy,” a statement said.

The family also extended their thanks to those who have offered words of encouragement and support during this trying period, emphasizing the importance of the public’s understanding and consideration of their need for privacy.

For those who wish to make contributions towards the deceased’s send-off, the family has provided a till number for donations.

“Till No. 892308 Till Name: Kaz Entertainment.”

Cardovillis’ body was discovered outside his Westlands residence on Saturday, September 9. The discovery was made by a cleaner who stumbled upon his lifeless body on the staircase leading to his apartment on the fourth floor.

The Seychellois journalist, who had returned to Capital FM after 18 years, had been living alone along Rhapta Road, Westlands.

In one of his last announcements on social media, Cardovillis had expressed his joy at rejoining Capital FM and looked forward to presenting sports updates from Monday to Friday, as well as hosting the Saturday Music and Sports show, where he had plans to rebrand sports broadcasting at the station.

Police say preliminary findings show he died shortly after 6 am as he left for bicycle ride. He collapsed outside his fourth floor house after closing the door and was carrying his bicycle down stairs.

His body was discovered two hours later by the cleaner. A guard who had earlier on at about 6 am inspected the corridor where his body was found said he did not find the body.

According to police who had reviewed surveillance cameras, the guard left the compound at about 6;05 am.

It is believed that is the time Cardovillis also left the house and collapsed dead at the staircase.

