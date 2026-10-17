Sebastian Telfair is a former American professional basketball player who has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He earned approximately $19 million in NBA salaries during his 10-season career, playing for several teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder. He also played professionally in China.

Despite entering the NBA straight out of high school and securing a lucrative sneaker endorsement deal with Adidas, Telfair later encountered financial and legal challenges that affected his life beyond basketball. His career attracted considerable attention because of his early promise, his journey through professional basketball and the difficulties he faced away from the court.

Sebastian Telfair Net Worth $19 Million Date of Birth June 9, 1985 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York

Sebastian Telfair’s Salary

Sebastian Telfair earned approximately $19 million in NBA salary over 10 seasons. His professional career began in 2004, when the Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

His earnings came from contracts with multiple NBA franchises. After beginning his career in Portland, he played for Boston, Minnesota, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Phoenix, Toronto and Oklahoma City. He later pursued opportunities with teams in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Although his NBA salaries provided him with substantial income, his estimated net worth of $2 million is considerably lower than his career earnings. Taxes, living expenses, investments and other financial obligations can reduce the amount of money an athlete retains after years of professional play.

Telfair also pursued business investments outside basketball, including restaurant ventures. However, some of those investments reportedly failed to deliver the expected returns, adding to the financial challenges he experienced after his playing career.

Sebastian Telfair’s Adidas Endorsement Deal

One of the most significant commercial opportunities of Telfair’s early career was a reported five-year, $10 million sneaker endorsement agreement with Adidas. The deal followed his entry into the NBA and reflected the attention surrounding him as a highly rated high school prospect.

However, the agreement was eventually canceled by Adidas after Telfair became the subject of an investigation connected to a 2006 shooting involving rapper Fabolous. The supplied source reports that losing the agreement cost Telfair an estimated $20 million in potential future Adidas income.

The lost endorsement opportunity represented a major setback. In professional sports, sponsorships can provide athletes with income beyond their playing contracts, and a long-term deal can be particularly valuable for a young player building a public profile.

For Telfair, the cancellation meant losing a commercial opportunity that could have substantially increased his lifetime earnings.

Early Life

Sebastian Telfair was born on June 9, 1985, in Brooklyn, New York. He was raised by his parents, Otis and Erica Telfair, alongside his brothers Dan and Ethan and his sister Octavia. His family also included his cousin Jamel Thomas, whom his mother took in after Jamel’s mother was murdered.

Basketball was an important part of the family’s sporting background. Jamel Thomas also became a professional basketball player, while Telfair’s cousin Stephon Marbury established a career in the NBA.

Telfair attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, where he emerged as one of the country’s most highly regarded high school basketball players. He became the school’s all-time leading scorer, holding that distinction until Lance Stephenson broke his record in 2009.

His performances attracted national attention. Rivals.com rated Telfair a five-star recruit in 2004, ranking him sixth among players nationally and second among point guards.

Telfair initially planned to attend the University of Louisville after high school. However, following a murder at the apartment complex where his family lived, he decided to pursue a professional basketball career instead.

His decision placed him among the young players who moved directly from high school to the NBA, bypassing college basketball.

NBA Career and Team History

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Telfair with the 13th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. His arrival generated interest because of his reputation as a talented young point guard with considerable potential.

On New Year’s Day in 2005, he scored 14 points against the Golden State Warriors. The following month, he was promoted to the starting lineup.

Telfair began the 2005–06 season as Portland’s starting point guard. However, a thumb injury in December 2005 interrupted his progress and allowed Steve Blake to take over the starting role.

Telfair missed 12 games before returning to action, but Blake retained his position in the starting lineup. The situation marked an early challenge in Telfair’s effort to establish himself as a consistent NBA starter.

In June 2006, Portland traded him to the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics

Telfair’s first stint with Boston was short. In April 2007, he was arrested on a gun possession charge, prompting a public response from the team’s management.

Celtics managing partner Wyc Grousbeck announced that the team had removed Telfair’s nameplate from his locker and did not expect him to continue using the team’s facilities while the circumstances of the case remained unresolved.

In July 2007, Boston traded Telfair to the Minnesota Timberwolves, ending his time with the franchise.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Telfair’s first season in Minnesota proved to be the most productive of his NBA career. During the 2007–08 season, he averaged more than nine points and five assists per game.

His performances demonstrated his ability to contribute as a scorer and playmaker. The Timberwolves signed him to a further three-year agreement in July 2008, giving him an opportunity to continue developing his role.

However, his time in Minnesota did not last through the full contract. In July 2009, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers

Telfair joined the Clippers in July 2009. His stay in Los Angeles lasted only several months before the team traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February 2010.

Cleveland later traded him back to Minnesota in July of the same year. The series of moves reflected the unsettled nature of his NBA career, with several teams seeking to adjust their rosters and backcourt combinations.

Although Telfair continued to find opportunities in the league, he struggled to establish a lasting position with any one franchise.

Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder

In December 2011, Telfair signed with the Phoenix Suns. He remained with the team until February 2013, when Phoenix traded him to the Toronto Raptors.

He became a free agent that summer and subsequently pursued an opportunity in China. In October 2013, he signed a one-year contract with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Tianjin Ronggang.

Telfair returned to the NBA in July 2014, signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the team waived him in November of that year.

He then returned to the CBA, signing with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in December 2014. He played with the team through the end of the 2014–15 season and later joined the Fujian Sturgeons in November 2016.

His international career allowed him to continue playing after his NBA opportunities had diminished, although the supplied information does not provide a complete breakdown of his earnings from the Chinese league.

Business Investments

Beyond basketball, Telfair reportedly invested $1 million in opening Philippe Chow restaurant locations in New York and Miami.

The investments ultimately proved unsuccessful, according to the supplied source. The losses illustrate the risks professional athletes can face when moving into businesses outside their main area of expertise.

Athletes may have opportunities to invest while earning substantial salaries, but the success of a business depends on factors beyond the investor’s sporting reputation or available capital. Restaurant ventures, in particular, can involve significant operating costs and financial risks.

The reported restaurant losses were among the financial setbacks associated with Telfair’s life after his most lucrative basketball years.

Financial and Legal Problems

Telfair’s career was accompanied by several legal issues that affected his professional prospects and public image.

In June 2017, he was arrested in Brooklyn on a gun possession charge. According to the supplied source, officers found a semiautomatic rifle, three loaded handguns, approximately 100 pairs of sneakers and marijuana in the vehicle. He faced charges that could have resulted in a 15-year prison sentence and was ultimately sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

In November 2018, American Express sued Telfair over approximately $43,000 in unpaid credit card debt. The case added to the financial difficulties reported during his post-NBA years.

Telfair was also among 18 former NBA players reported by ESPN in October 2021 to have been arrested in connection with an alleged scheme involving the league’s health and welfare benefit plan. Authorities alleged that the group fraudulently obtained approximately $2.5 million by submitting claims for fictitious medical and dental expenses.

These incidents formed part of the broader legal and financial challenges surrounding Telfair after his playing career. They also complicated his efforts to maintain financial stability despite the substantial income he had earned as a professional athlete.

Personal Life

Telfair has two children with Samantha Rodriguez: a daughter, Samaya, and a son, Sebastian Jr.

Rodriguez filed for divorce in mid-2019, listing January 1, 2018, as their date of separation. Court documents also described a dispute in January 2018 after Telfair reportedly went to her home and smashed her car’s windshield. Rodriguez sought a temporary restraining order and made allegations about his behavior in the court filings.

The supplied source does not provide a complete account of the legal proceedings or their final outcome.

Telfair also experienced significant family losses in 2020. His older brother, Dan, died on March 28, while his mother, Erica, died on April 27 after spending 38 days in hospital. The losses came during a difficult period in his personal life.

Real Estate

In March 2014, Telfair listed his home in Hopewell Junction, New York, for $1.1 million.

The property measured approximately 7,452 square feet and included four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a home theater, a wet bar and a heated swimming pool.

The asking price was reduced several times before the property sold for $790,000 in August 2015, according to the supplied source.

The sale illustrates the difference between a property’s original asking price and its eventual sale price. Although the home was a substantial asset, its sale price alone does not establish Telfair’s overall financial position or indicate how much money he received after any outstanding costs or obligations.

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