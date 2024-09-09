Second Shakahola Massacre Suspect Dies in Custody

A second Shakahola massacre suspect died in hospital while undergoing treatment.

Edison Safari Munyambo alias Baba Sifa died a few days ago at a Mombasa hospital where he was undergoing treatment after a short illness.

He is the second accused person to die in custody after Mary Charo Mbita, who died at Coast Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The deceased duo is part of 95 accused persons charged with 283 counts of manslaughter before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku.

The accused persons led by the prime mastermind, Paul Mackenzie are also facing several charges including torture and cruelty against children, violation of basic education act, terrorism, radicalization, being members of terrorism group and murder.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina confirmed to Ithuku of the demise of the accused person.

He stated that the case should proceed while the court await the official confirmation document.

He indicated that once the court is briefed accordingly, the case against the deceased suspect can be marked as abated.

Mackenzie is facing multiple charges over the issue.

For instance, he and 94 co-accused were charged before Shanzu Law Courts with terrorism-related charges.

They denied all the five counts they are charged with, which include engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization and facilitating the Commission of a Terrorist Act, and being in possession of an article connected with an Offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

It is alleged that on various dates between 2020 and 2023, the accused persons, who were members of the Good News International Ministries, an organized criminal group, engaged in organized criminal activities at Kwa Mackenzie area of Shakahola Forest, Chakama Location of Magarini Sub-County within Kilifi County, endangering lives and killing 429 members and followers.

They are also accused of promoting and/or adopting an extreme belief system for the purpose of facilitating ideologically based violence namely fasting to death by advancing religious change, which occurred between 2020 and 2023 at Shakahola Forest within Kilifi County.

The accused persons are also said to have facilitated the commission of a terrorist act by transporting the members and followers of Good News International Ministries between Shakahola Forest and Malindi Township within Kilifi County, thereby endangering their lives.