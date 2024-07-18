Secret Service Spotted Shooter on Roof 20 Minutes Before Trump Rally Gunfire Erupted: What Happened?

Law enforcement officials investigating the assassination attempt on Donald Trump revealed to lawmakers on Wednesday that there was a 20-minute gap between when U.S. Secret Service snipers first spotted the gunman on a rooftop and when shots were fired at the former president.

The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was seen on the roof of a building outside the security zone at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at 5:52 p.m. ET, with the shooting occurring at 6:12 p.m. ET. This timeline has raised concerns about the Secret Service’s response, leading to calls for the resignation of Director Kim Cheatle.

Investigators found that Crooks searched for images of both President Joe Biden and former President Trump, as well as for the dates of Trump’s rally and the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago. However, his phone history did not indicate any strong political views, leaving investigators to determine his motive.

The FBI director and Secret Service officials informed lawmakers that Crooks was identified as a person of interest 62 minutes before the shooting took place. Here’s a breakdown of the timeline:

5:10 p.m. : Crooks identified as a person of interest.

: Crooks identified as a person of interest. 5:30 p.m. : Crooks spotted with a rangefinder.

: Crooks spotted with a rangefinder. 5:52 p.m. : Secret Service identifies Crooks on the roof.

: Secret Service identifies Crooks on the roof. 6:02 p.m. : Trump takes the stage.

: Trump takes the stage. 6:12 p.m.: Crooks fires the first shots.

Crooks fired his first shot just 26 seconds before being killed by Secret Service snipers. After the first shot was fired, the snipers acquired their target within 11 seconds, and Crooks was shot dead 15 seconds later.

Authorities reported that Crooks purchased an ammunition box at Walmart on July 5, just two days after the rally was announced. He visited the rally site on July 13, spent an hour there, and returned around 5 p.m., attempting to enter the security perimeter by 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, analysis from ABC News indicated that one of the two sniper teams positioned behind the rally stage repositioned shortly before the shots were fired. At 6:09 p.m., just two minutes before the shooting, the sniper team on the roof of a building south of the stage turned to face the direction of the shooter.

Via ABC News