Secretary-General Appoints Jean Njeri Kamau of Kenya as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Jean Njeri Kamau of Kenya as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, with the host Government’s approval, starting September 15.

Ms Kamau brings over 20 years of experience in human rights, development, political governance, and institutional development.

She recently served as Kenya’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Previously, she served as a diplomat in the Republic of South Africa, Kingdom of Eswatini and Kingdom of Lesotho and Washington DC.

Before joining the diplomatic service, she worked in multiple roles in the public sector and civil society, including as Country Director for Action Aid International in Kenya and Lesotho and as the first Executive Director for the Federation of Women Lawyers, Kenya.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Nairobi and master’s degree in Democratic Studies from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.