Security Commanders in Mandera, Wajir After Fatal Attack on DCI Officer

Top security officials flew to Mandera and Wajir Counties to bolster an ongoing operation to tame al-Shabaab activities following the killing of a police officer on Monday.

The team led by Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin flew to the area to push the teams on the ground to hunt a gang that had earlier killed the DCI driver in Lafey area, Mandera County.

They met a group of multi-agency team involved in the operations. The officers also visited the scene where the officer was fatally shot on Monday December 9 morning.

This was hours after the attack had happened and the gunmen had fled.

Their visit came ahead of a planned visit by President William Ruto to Wajir Town to grace an event on Tuesday, officials said.

Ruto is scheduled to address a pastoralist meeting in the town.

More operations were mounted in Wajir to wade off any planned protests or criminal activities, police said.

Masengeli said they had mounted operations and thwarted a number of planned terror activities in the area.

On Monday, a DCI driver was shot and killed by suspected al-Shabaab terrorists in an attack in Lafey, Mandera County.

At least three other people who were at a petrol station were also injured in the drama.

An unknown number of gunmen later grabbed his four-wheel drive car and escaped with it.

Police said this was after they had dropped the body of the deceased from the car.

A passenger who was in the car was taken away by the gunmen and later abandoned in a bush with injuries, police said.

The deceased was attached to the local police command.

Officials said efforts to get back the car were ongoing.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia common border which is usually breached by the terror group.

Police said the gang crossed the border into Somalia.

The body of the deceased was moved to a local mortuary.

This is the latest such incident in the area amid operations by separate teams.

Such operations have thwarted dozens of planned attacks in the area and inland.

The area is under a multi-agency security operation and is near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The multi-agency operation seeks to flush out the militants from the.

This has seen a significant reduction in such incidents.

The area has been facing an increase in terror-related attacks.

This is among other things because of its proximity to the Somalia border.

The border areas of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and Garissa too have faced similar attacks, which have affected development at large.

The government says they have acquired more resources to enhance operations in the border area against the terrorists.

The attacks have left many dead and displaced hence affecting development.