Security concerns as Ruto resorts to use his personal choppers

Security officials handling President William Ruto’s affairs are concerned about his decision use private choppers.

They argue the choppers expose him to many dangers that may throw the country to chaos.

On Friday November 8, he used his two private choppers to an event in Samburu. He used the same choppers on Saturday November 9 to another event in Nanyuki and to Kakamega on October 10.

There was a scare when the choppers ran out of fuel as they flew from Kakamega to Nairobi on Sunday afternoon which forced the pilots to detour at his Naivasha home.

After dropping him, the pilots flew to a private residence in Nakuru to refuel and came back to proceed with the journey.

They flew to a private residence in Ngata owned by a retired civil servant to refuel, sources said.

Handlers are afraid to tell and warn the president the move is dangerous, insiders said.

This is because as compared to the presidential military choppers which have twin engines, his private ones have a single engine.

“No one can for instance take to task the private pilots he is using. Why would they allow him to do that?” asked an insider who was concerned.

There was no immediate comment from State House and Department of Defense regarding the situation.

It is not clear what prompted the president to resort to his private choppers.

There are two choppers at the military dedicated for the president to use.

Insiders said it was the first time since he took over the presidency he has used the private ones. Ruto has a commercial fleet of choppers.

Questions are being raised on who will cater for the cost incurred by the choppers in the period he used them.

“How do you bill them? Who will account when there are official ones?”