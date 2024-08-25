Selma Blair’s Net Worth

Selma Blair, an accomplished American actress, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Blair is best known for her performances in popular films such as “Cruel Intentions” (1999), “Legally Blonde” (2001), “The Sweetest Thing” (2002), and “Hellboy” (2004). Over the years, she has demonstrated her versatility as an actress, taking on diverse roles ranging from misfits and love interests to comedic characters.

Date of Birth June 23, 1972 Place of Birth Southfield, Michigan Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Selma Blair Beitner was born on June 23, 1972, in Southfield, Michigan. She grew up in a Jewish household with her mother Molly, a judge, her father Elliot, an attorney, and three older sisters. After her parents divorced when she was 23, Blair legally changed her last name to Blair. She attended Hillel Day School and Cranbrook Kingswood before enrolling at Kalamazoo College, where she studied photography. After appearing in a play at Kalamazoo College, she moved to New York City at age 20 to pursue an acting career, taking classes at institutions such as the Stella Adler Conservatory and the Stonestreet Screen Acting Workshop. She later transferred from New York University to the University of Michigan, graduating magna cum laude in 1994 with degrees in English, fine arts, psychology, and photography.

Breakthrough

Blair’s acting career began in New York City after being discovered in an acting class. Her persistence paid off after 75 auditions when she booked a commercial that allowed her to join the Screen Actors Guild. Blair made her television debut in 1995 on Nickelodeon’s “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” and appeared in her first film, “The Broccoli Theory,” in 1996. Her breakout role came in 1999 with “Cruel Intentions,” where she starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe, earning an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Gellar.

In the early 2000s, Blair solidified her place in Hollywood with roles in “Legally Blonde” and “The Sweetest Thing,” both of which were commercial successes. She gained further recognition for her portrayal of superhero Liz Sherman in “Hellboy” (2004) and its sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” (2008), as well as in the animated spin-offs. Blair continued to showcase her range in various genres, appearing in films such as “The Fog” (2005) and the thriller “After” series.

Television Success

While Blair’s film roles often leaned toward drama, her television career was marked by comedy. She starred in the series “Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane” in the late 1990s and in NBC’s “Kath & Kim” in 2008. In 2012, she joined the cast of “Anger Management” opposite Charlie Sheen, but her tenure on the show was cut short due to conflicts with Sheen. Despite this setback, Blair’s television career flourished with her critically acclaimed portrayal of Kris Jenner in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (2016). She continued to take on various roles in shows like “Portlandia,” “Lost in Space,” and “Another Life.”

Personal Life

Selma Blair’s personal life has been marked by significant events and health challenges. She married writer/producer Ahmet Zappa in 2004, but they divorced in 2006. She later had a son, Arthur, with fashion designer Jason Bleick in 2011. In 2018, Blair publicly revealed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, a condition she had been battling for years. Despite her diagnosis, Blair has remained active in her career and is a strong advocate for multiple sclerosis awareness, supporting organizations such as the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Operation Smile.

Selma Blair Awards

Blair’s contributions to film and television have earned her numerous accolades. She won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss in “Cruel Intentions” and was recognized with awards at the Young Hollywood Awards. In 2019, Blair received a Best Actress award at the Barcelona Planet Film Festival for “A Dark Foe.” She also earned a Grammy nomination in 2011 for the audiobook “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl: The Definitive Edition.”

Real Estate

Throughout her career, Blair has made several real estate investments. In 2001, she purchased a home in West Hollywood for $645,000 and later sold it in 2005 for $1.2 million. That same year, she bought another property nearby for $1.3 million, which she sold in 2012 for $1.7 million.

Selma Blair Net Worth

