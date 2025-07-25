Senate Gives Kenyatta University, KUTRRH Until September To End Student Training Row

The Senate Health Committee has given Kenyatta University and the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) until September 2025 to resolve a long-running dispute that has blocked medical students from training at the facility.

The committee, which met on Thursday at Bunge Tower, addressed the impasse that has left many students struggling to find alternative placements in hospitals across Kiambu and Thika.

KUTRRH Board Chairperson Senator Kembi Gitura admitted the situation was unfortunate, even though the hospital operates independently under existing laws.

“I was appointed chair of a board guided by legal instruments,” Gitura said. “But I fully agree this is not about personalities. It is about ensuring our students receive the training they deserve.”

Committee Chairperson Senator Jackson Mandago issued a firm warning to the leadership of both institutions, urging them to set aside bureaucratic fights for the sake of the students.

“Let’s be very clear: the welfare of these students is not negotiable,” said Mandago. “We are seeing signs of distraction and internal competition that must stop now. This is not about who runs what; it’s about providing the best possible training for our country’s future doctors.”