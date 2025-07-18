Senate Probes Exploitation In Diaspora Jobs Programme

The Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare has launched a tough investigation into the challenges faced by Kenyan jobseekers who were shortlisted for diaspora jobs but never got placements, exposing cases of fraud and poor oversight in the recruitment process.

Chaired by Vice Chairperson Senator Crystal Asige, the Committee heard disturbing accounts from affected individuals, recruitment agencies, and regulatory bodies.

The meeting sought to uncover the reasons behind the growing number of complaints from job seekers who either lost money or failed to secure overseas employment despite meeting all requirements.

Appearing before the committee were representatives from the National Employment Authority (NEA), the Kenya Association of Private Employment Agencies (KAPEA), the Association of Skilled Migrants Agencies of Kenya (ASMAK), private recruitment firms, and several affected job seekers—some now described as victims of fraud.

One of the most emotional testimonies came from Belinda Uma, a young woman who said she paid Sh100,000 to Vintmark Agency but received no job offer, documentation, or refund. “I borrowed that money just to chase a better life,” she said tearfully.

She claimed NEA deregistered the agency but the same individuals continued operating under a new name.

In another case, a guardian of Alex Ogutu told the committee that he paid Sh56,000 to Global Face Agency for a job opportunity that never materialised. His medical reports expired as the agency failed to deliver or respond to inquiries.

The session took a dramatic turn when Festus Omomba, the director of Global Face Agency, admitted to receiving money from over 26 clients whose placements are still pending. His admission sparked outrage in the room.

“Are you admitting that you collected money from job seekers without ensuring job placements were ready?” asked Senator Miraj Abdillahi, who criticised the continued exploitation of desperate Kenyans.

Senator Beth Syengo questioned the accuracy of the reports submitted by NEA, asking why Nairobi County, which hosted major recruitment drives at KICC, was excluded.

“This is not just incompetence. It reflects how job seekers can disappear from our statistics, and eventually, from our responsibility,” she said.

Senator Asige reminded the committee that the issue was not just about policy but about lives.

“Behind every application is a dreamer. Behind every missing visa is a family that sacrificed. And behind every denied refund is a parent who sold land or took loans,” she said.

She directed all recruitment agencies to submit lists of successful placements, unsuccessful applicants, and pending refunds within 21 days.