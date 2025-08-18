Senate To Hear Kericho Governor Impeachment Charges On Wednesday

Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi has called for a special sitting on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, to hear impeachment charges against Kericho Governor Dr. Eric Mutai.

In a special gazette notice, Kingi confirmed that he had received a formal communication from the Speaker of the Kericho County Assembly notifying the Senate of the Assembly’s decision to impeach the governor.

“On Friday, August 15, 2025, the County Assembly of Kericho, via its resolution and pursuant to Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, and the Assembly Standing Orders, approved the motion to remove His Excellency Dr. Erick K. Mutai from office by way of impeachment,” the letter read.

Governor Mutai was voted out by all 33 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) after a full-day session in which he defended himself against corruption allegations. This was the second attempt to remove him from office.

The impeachment motion was introduced by Sigowet Ward MCA Kiprotich Rogony, who accused the governor of authorizing the irregular payment of Sh85 million to contractors for projects that were either incomplete or did not exist. Governor Mutai has strongly denied the claims.

Although the High Court in Kericho had temporarily stopped the proceedings after two residents argued that due process had been ignored, the Assembly later proceeded with the vote after the legal obstacles were cleared.

The Senate will now consider the impeachment charges and determine whether to uphold or dismiss the decision of the County Assembly.