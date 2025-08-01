Senator Alleges Some Level 5 Hospitals Receive Only Sh2,000 From SHA

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has raised concerns in the Senate over alleged irregularities in the distribution of funds under the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHA), calling for immediate investigations into what he described as unfair and unexplained allocations to public hospitals.

While making a statement on the Senate Floor, Senator Onyonka claimed that some Level 5 hospitals had received over Sh30 million, while others were allocated as little as Sh2,000, causing disruptions in service delivery. He urged the Senate Health Committee to probe the distribution formula and whether the Ministry of Health followed proper procedures in rolling out the fund.

“There is no uniformity. You cannot explain why a hospital in Embu gets millions while another in Vihiga receives next to nothing. This calls for a full audit,” he said.

The senator also demanded answers regarding the Sh104 billion Integrated Health Information Technology System meant to support the operations of SHA. He questioned whether the system had undergone adequate planning, feasibility assessment, or stakeholder consultation before implementation.

In a separate appeal, Onyonka asked the Senate Transport Committee to review the Sh2 billion used to construct the Green Park pedestrian underpass in Nairobi. He raised doubts about the value for money in the project and called for a review to determine whether feasibility studies were carried out and if the construction costs were inflated.

“Kenyans need to understand how such an amount was justified for a project that appears ordinary at best,” he said, warning that any signs of procurement flaws or financial mismanagement must be addressed urgently.