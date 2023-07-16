Senator Oburu Claims Gov’t Plotting to Eliminate Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga’s brother, Oburu Odinga, claims there is a plot to eliminate the ODM leader.

Speaking on Saturday, the Siaya senator dared the President William Ruto-led government to carry out the sinister plot.

“We have information at the family level, political level and other circles, that Kenya Kwanza regime is put to eliminate Raila. But we urge them to go ahead,’’ Oburu said.

He noted that Raila was not what ails Kenya, but rather the high cost of living, hunger and unemployment.

“Even if you kill Raila today, there will be another Raila tomorrow and another one someday in the succeeding genealogy of the Luo descent. There are many Railas in Kenya,” he added.

The lawmaker asserted that Kenya will not be the same again should the government carry out its plan.

“God forbid, but if such a thing happens it will mark the end of your reign and Kenya will never be the same again. It will be the end of your Presidency,” he said.

The Siaya Senator also urged the Ruto regime to cease assuming everything was okay and find amicable solutions to the issues affecting ordinary Kenyans.

“The economic burden is too heavy on Kenyans,” Oburu said.

He was flanked by MPs Rosa Buyu (Kisumu West), Joshua Oron (Kisumu Central), James Nyikal(Seme), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Charles Were (Kasipul-Kabondo) and Jared Okello (Nyando).

