Senator Raises Alarm Over Faulty Equipment At A Sub-County Hospital

Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian has voiced concern over the poor state of medical equipment at Baragoi Sub-County Hospital in Samburu County, warning that the situation is compromising healthcare delivery for thousands of residents.

Speaking in the Senate, Senator Hezena requested a statement from the Senate Committee on Health to address what she described as a critical issue facing the hospital, which serves remote and underserved communities in northern Samburu.

“Mr. Speaker, Sir, Baragoi Sub-County Hospital serves a vast population in northern Samburu County, including remote and underserved communities. The hospital continues to face major challenges in delivering essential health services due to a lack of functional equipment,” she said.

The Senator revealed that both the anaesthesia and X-ray machines have been out of service for a long period, despite repeated appeals for repairs.

As a result, patients are forced to travel to Maralal to access radiological services. She further noted that the hospital lacks key diagnostic equipment, including a CT scan and a full haemogram machine, which are vital for accurate diagnoses, surgical procedures, and maternal care.

Senator Hezena urged the Health Committee to investigate why the faulty machines have not been repaired and to determine who should be held responsible for the delays. She also called for a clear plan by both the County and National Governments to equip the hospital with a CT scan to boost diagnostic services.

The Senator pressed for timelines on the procurement of a haemogram machine, terming it crucial for enhancing the hospital’s capacity to handle surgical and emergency cases.